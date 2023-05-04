penndot-logo.jpg
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in District 10 is alerting motorists to a change in dates for the upcoming lane and width restrictions for the Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.

Due to weather this week, the dates for the concrete barrier installation have changed to May 8 through 12, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.