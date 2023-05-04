The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in District 10 is alerting motorists to a change in dates for the upcoming lane and width restrictions for the Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.
Due to weather this week, the dates for the concrete barrier installation have changed to May 8 through 12, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.
A concrete barrier will be set up along U.S. Route 422, which will result in lane restrictions.
Once the barrier is set, there will be a 10-foot width restriction for vehicles.
Motorists should use caution in the area and be alert for an increase in vehicles entering and exiting the work zone.
The Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project will provide roadway realignment to improve the existing intersection, sight distance and geometrics along the U.S. Route 422 corridor between Indiana and Kittanning. The project incorporates two new structures consisting of a two-span bridge and a concrete box culvert.
The two-span bridge is over Cherry Run and spans State Route 2005, locally known as Margaret Road.
The project replaces an existing four-way intersection with a T-intersection relocated at a point west of the existing intersection. Numerous stormwater management facilities and new wetland areas will be constructed throughout the project limits.
Plum Contracting Inc. of Pittsburgh will be completing this $25 million with a projected completion date of June 2025.
This project was funded through the Surface Transportation Program.
