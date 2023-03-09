Last weekend’s wind and rain damaged portions of the building housing Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s District 10 headquarters along Oakland Avenue and Indian Springs Road in White Township.
“Part of the roof blew back during the windstorm,” District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said.
That allowed rain to get in and damage a portion of the building, particularly that used by District 10 staff.
The National Weather Service said gusts of up to 29 mph were clocked Friday night and early Saturday at the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport weather station six miles away.
“We are still in the process of working with our insurance adjustors,” Gibbs said. “They had people down the next day, taking stock of the situation.”
That means cleanup crews make up most of those now working in the space given over for District 10 offices, serving Indiana, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion and Jefferson counties, while the usual staff is working remotely.
PennDOT still can be reached weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“If someone has a question or concern, they can still call the district office,” at (724) 357-2800, Gibbs said, and calls will be relayed to those working remotely for the district.
As for the Indiana County maintenance offices also in that building, Gibbs said staff are still there and it’s business as usual.
Likewise, the problem in White Township does not affect county maintenance offices in the other District 10 counties.
Nor does it affect the Driver and Photo License Center at nearby Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., Suite A, which is open for photo services only on Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. and for all drivers’ services on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.