District 10 headquarters hampered by weather

Some operations at the building housing PennDOT's District 10 offices in White Township were hampered last week by high winds that opened up a portion of the roof and rain that caused damage inside the complex.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

“Part of the roof blew back during the windstorm,” District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said.