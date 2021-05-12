Some non-native invasive plants are associated with declines in native plant diversity or alterations to ecosystem processes like changes in soil carbon cycling, according to Dr. Sara Kuebbing of the University of Pittsburgh, who will explain how to include the management of these species in a conservation plan webinar.
Scheduled for May 20 from 4 to 5 p.m. and sponsored by the Friends of White’s Woods, this Zoom webinar is free and open to the public.
In this presentation, Kuebbing and postdoctoral fellow Dr. Marion Holmes will provide information about the history of non-native plant introduction and invasion in northeastern forests, briefly summarize the range of impacts these species may have on forested ecosystems and present an overview on how property managers can make management decisions about the species.
Kuebbing, an ecologist with expertise in forest ecology and invasive species, has five years of professional experience working with local and regional conservation organizations on the management and conservation of protected lands, including invasive plant management. Currently an assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh, Kuebbing runs an invasion ecology research lab.
Holmes is an ecologist with over 15 years of experience with wild plant identification. She has participated in mapping and management of non-native species on both public and private lands.
To register for the webinar, send an email to info@friendsofwhiteswoods.org.