White’s Woods has a sister woodland, of sorts, in Hartley Wood, part of The Arboretum at Penn State.
Also a remnant old-growth forest parcel, Hartley Wood underwent a renaissance by using ecologically and environmentally sound practices.
Shari Edelson, director of operations at The Arboretum at Penn State, will explain this project sharing methods used and lessons learned at the free public webinar, “Woodland Restoration in The Arboretum at Penn State,” Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m., sponsored by the Friends of White’s Woods.
Topics will include invasive plant removal, deer fencing, re-introduction of native plant species, volunteer engagement and the development of a written landscape management plan.
Hartley Wood is a 43-acre tract of forest owned in part by Penn State and in part by the Borough of State College. Approximately 30 acres of the Hartley Wood are occupied by a remnant old-growth forest. In the stand are several white oaks that exceed 300 years of age and several hundred trees over 150 years. Over the last century, non-native plants have dispersed from the nearby residential neighborhood and have gradually colonized the understory.
Meanwhile, red maple, black cherry, and other shade-tolerant tree species have also entered, creating further challenges for the success of young oaks. Since 2015, The Arboretum at Penn State has been engaged in the long-term project of restoring the woods.
Edelson earned a Master of Science degree in public horticulture at the University of Delaware and Longwood Gardens. Before coming to Penn State, she worked with several public gardens and community greening organizations, including Reeves-Reed Arboretum, the Scott Arboretum of Swarthmore College, the Delaware Center for Horticulture, the Parks & People Foundation, and Cylburn Arboretum. Her responsibilities at The Arboretum at Penn State include the development and care of the Arboretum’s plant collections, oversight of new garden planning and construction, and coordination of maintenance operations.
The webinar, offered via Zoom, runs from 4 to 5 p.m. and is open to the public. To register for the webinar, send an email to info@friendsofwhiteswoods.org.