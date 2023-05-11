Friends of White’s Woods will hold a webinar from 4 to 5 p.m. May 25 that discusses the full inventory of tree species in White’s Woods.
White’s Woods boasts 28 species of trees, including rare American chestnuts, according to the report on tree diversity commissioned by Friends of White’s Woods last fall.
The diversity of trees in White’s Woods, their locations, the variety of canopy composition, challenges to forest health and recommendations for maintaining what has been described as a healthy second-generation forest with high potential for Old Growth Forest status will be presented.
Prepared by Dr. Marion Holmes, the report states that if the deer population is effectively suppressed, forest succession will likely allow regeneration of a diverse canopy. Canopy gaps are starting to form that will provide light for regeneration of shade-intolerant species.
Holmes is an adjunct instructor at Unity College. She earned a Ph.D. in environmental and plant biology from Ohio University and a Bachelor of Science in horticulture from Temple University. Holmes taught at Chatham University and mentored students as part of her postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh. Her teaching interests include increasing students’ appreciation of the relationships among plants, people and history.
The May webinar is the last one planned until September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.