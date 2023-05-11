Dr. Marion Holmes

Dr. Marion Holmes, who prepared the tree inventory of White’s Woods, will present the May 25 webinar.

 Submitted photo

Friends of White’s Woods will hold a webinar from 4 to 5 p.m. May 25 that discusses the full inventory of tree species in White’s Woods.

White’s Woods boasts 28 species of trees, including rare American chestnuts, according to the report on tree diversity commissioned by Friends of White’s Woods last fall.