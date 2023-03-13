Pennsylvania’s director of outdoor recreation, a division of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, will discuss the many benefits of outdoor recreation, why they are vital to Pennsylvania’s future, and the effort underway to establish Pennsylvania’s Office of Outdoor Recreation at the March 23 free webinar sponsored by Friends of White’s Woods.
Dr. Nathan Reigner will discuss the economics of outdoor recreation as well as the other benefits such as green infrastructure, health and well-being and community connectedness.
“The tree of outdoor recreation grows in Pennsylvania,” Reigner said. “It grows uncultivated like an old fruit tree of a forgotten homestead reclaimed by nature, and we pick only the fruit that hangs low while we happen by it. To realize the full benefit of outdoor recreation Pennsylvania needs to tend the tree, fertilizing the soil and defending it from pests, systematically harvest the fruit and distribute it fully and equitably to all Pennsylvanians.”
Reigner is a social scientist with extensive experience analyzing, planning for, managing, and building collaboration to support outdoor recreation at every level from the local to the international.
Throughout his career he has served as a policy analyst, consultant, business owner, university professor, conservation commissioner and trail club leader, all with a focus on helping communities, parks, trails, and tourism destinations deliver outstanding experiences while protecting their essential character.
Reigner has worked in and with more than 100 parks, forests, trails, historic sites and heritage areas in more than half the states and territories in the union and overseas in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
A native of Pennsylvania, Reigner has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and sociology from Gettysburg College, a Master of Science in forestry from Virginia Tech, and a doctorate in natural resource management from the University of Vermont.
According to the DCNR website, outdoor recreation is a significant economic driver in Pennsylvania, one that:
• Delivers direct economic benefits to rural communities
• Provides jobs that connect passion and profession
• Brings income into the state from visitors
• Merges community quality of life with long-term sustainable returns
Pennsylvania has the sixth largest outdoor recreation economy in the country.
According to the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Economic Analysis, outdoor recreation adds $14 billion to the Pennsylvania economy. This activity creates 150,000 full time jobs that earn Pennsylvanians $6.8 billion in wages and salaries.