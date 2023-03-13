Nate Reigner hiking

Dr. Nathan Reigner, Pennsylvania’s director of outdoor recreation, will present the March 23 webinar sponsored by Friends of White’s Woods.

 Submitted photo

Pennsylvania’s director of outdoor recreation, a division of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, will discuss the many benefits of outdoor recreation, why they are vital to Pennsylvania’s future, and the effort underway to establish Pennsylvania’s Office of Outdoor Recreation at the March 23 free webinar sponsored by Friends of White’s Woods.

Dr. Nathan Reigner will discuss the economics of outdoor recreation as well as the other benefits such as green infrastructure, health and well-being and community connectedness.