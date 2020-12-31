“Community Forests: Benefits for Birds and People — Options and Challenges,” the title of Friends of White’s Woods’ Jan. 14 webinar, is designed to enlighten participants on the role of community forests in bird breeding as well as their migratory habits.
Dr. Margaret Brittingham, a Penn State professor of wildlife resources and extension wildlife specialist since 1988, will conduct the free webinar from 4 to 5 p.m. with a question-and-answer session at the webinar’s conclusion.
According to Brittingham, community forests provide wintering habitats as well as stopover sites for neotropical bird species.
Brittingham’s areas of expertise include avian ecology, forest songbirds, human impact on bird populations, wildlife habitat management on private lands, land-
scaping for birds and effects of shale gas development on forests and birds.
A baccalaureate graduate of Vanderbilt University, Brittingham holds three degrees, including a doctorate, from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.
She is a member of the American Ornithologists’ Union, the Association of Field Ornithologists, the Cooper Ornithological Society, Hawk Mountain Sanctuary Association, the National Audubon Society, Pennsylvania Society for Ornithology, Sigma XI, Society for Conservation Biology, The Wildlife Society (national and Pennsylvania), and the Wilson Ornithological Society.
The webinar, offered via Zoom, is free and open to the public. To register, send an email to info@friendsofwhiteswoods.org.