A White Township retiree experienced an emotional reconnection with his past this week after the recovery of his long-lost wedding ring by a township sewage maintenance team.

Merle Stilwell, a retired Indiana University of Pennsylvania mathematics professor and football coach, had lost the ring down a drain in his home years ago. It was the wedding band he had worn since his Aug. 19, 1955, wedding to his wife Eleanor — until it disappeared into the plumbing at their home on Shady Drive in the Shadowood neighborhood, where the Stilwell family had lived since 1967.