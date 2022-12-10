A White Township retiree experienced an emotional reconnection with his past this week after the recovery of his long-lost wedding ring by a township sewage maintenance team.
Merle Stilwell, a retired Indiana University of Pennsylvania mathematics professor and football coach, had lost the ring down a drain in his home years ago. It was the wedding band he had worn since his Aug. 19, 1955, wedding to his wife Eleanor — until it disappeared into the plumbing at their home on Shady Drive in the Shadowood neighborhood, where the Stilwell family had lived since 1967.
There have been changes in the Stilwells’ lives since the ring was lost.
First, Merle bought and wore a replacement for his wedding ring.
Later, Merle and his wife moved to St. Andrew’s Village. Eleanor passed away July 18, 2018, and Merle now resides in Village House, the personal care unit at St. Andrew’s.
What hadn’t changed over the years was the wedding band’s resting place, apparently trapped among the debris in a slight dip in the sewage pipeline system just outside the Stilwells’ former home.
It was discovered in late October during routine maintenance work by a township crew.
Exactly how long the ring had been there is a detail that time has robbed from Merle’s memory.
“Can you imagine how amazing it seems to me? It’s amazing,” Stilwell said as he slipped the ring onto his finger. “I’m just thankful. Truly thankful.”
Instead of it being washed miles through the pipes and forever lost in the sewage treatment system, the ring’s shine caught the eye of Jack Turner, of the White Township sewage crew, during a periodic pipeline cleaning project.
Turner and co-worker Mike Cadile had teamed up to “jet” wash the pipeline and collect debris as it washed to a pit accessible by a manhole. A camera inspection was to follow.
“I must have shoveled two buckets full of debris from that section,” Turner said. “We always find rings, costume jewelry, from the lines but none were like this, a wedding ring.”
The ring was secured in the White Township maintenance shop because it didn’t provide many clues to its origin. Two sets of initials — ESS and MES — and the wedding date were engraved on the inside.
Bob Ream, the longtime township sewage enforcement officer, did some investigation, comparing the initials with the property records for the three properties served by the sewer.
He made the connection between the former 102 Shady Drive homeowner Merle Stilwell and the initials MES.
White Township road crew foreman Tim Willis contacted his high school classmate, Doug Stilwell, to ask if it might be one of his parents’ rings.
Doug presented the ring to his dad Thursday at St. Andrew’s Village.
It was a perfect fit, alongside the replacement ring that Merle Stilwell still wears four years after Eleanor’s death.
“It’s very touching to me,” Stilwell said, a tear welling in his eye. “I tend to get emotional. It’s so hard for me to believe. How could this have happened? I’m thankful.”
Merle Stilwell, 90, an Army veteran of the Korean War era, met and married Eleanor while they were students at Mansfield University. Their newlywed travels took them to Long Island, N.Y., where Doug and their daughter, Wendy, were born. The family moved to Indiana when Merle Stilwell was hired at IUP.
“I worked with student teachers and that was fun. I knew how to teach and I was so thankful to have an opportunity to work with young people who also wanted to teach,” Stilwell said. “I loved athletics and I loved coaching. I was so fortunate that everything I had the chance to do, I really enjoyed.”
Stilwell was a long-time fixture in sports and athletic programs: an assistant on the IUP football staff, a coach of the Lions Club’s Senior Legion youth baseball team, an accomplished golfer and organizer of tournaments for the VFW country club on Indian Springs Road.
Today, Stilwell spends a lot of time in social activities offered at the St. Andrew’s Village complex, not far from the former VFW course. With not much prompting, he sings the parts he sang in The Sprucemen, a popular Indiana-based barbershop quartet of the 1970s and ‘80s, with Keith Bloom, Frank Kinter Sr. and Hallie Willison.
“I keep thinking, I don’t really have a lot of spare time here,” Stilwell said. “I keep very, very busy.”
He makes friends with the other residents and welcomes visits from his family, IUP colleagues, longtime friends from church and other acquaintances in the community. His children and their families live out of town — Doug and his wife, Deborah, in Oakmont, and Wendy Boehme and her husband, Les, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. — but his Indiana community connection endures.
“My association with Grace United Methodist Church has been a really strong one. I have treasured that, I treasured going to choir practice and participating. I wonder, ‘what am I going to do if I quit?’”
Merle Stilwell’s recovered wedding band is certain to be a conversation starter for quite some time.
“How about if I wear them both? I’ll feel more comfortable knowing that I have both,” he said.