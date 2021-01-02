The beginning of a new year is often a time when many turn their sights toward resolutions of getting fit and losing weight. While it can seem like a daunting task and can be hard to keep on track, there are many who succeed in their goals of becoming healthier through exercise and adopting proper nutrition.
One such success story belongs to AnnaMarie Boring, of Clymer.
Boring started her fitness journey in early 2019, not long after the birth of her second daughter and after she was cleared to do so by her doctor.
“I was holding my second daughter and thinking that I already had an almost 2-year-old,” Boring said. “I knew they weren’t going to give me time to relax, so I needed to find a way to be energetic and involved. I didn’t want to be sitting on the couch 24/7 and watching them play. I wanted to play, too, and be in the picture, be involved.”
Getting started, Boring remembered seeing some friends post about the Beachbody program.
“A few of my friends were in groups on social media and I’d see them talking about it,” Boring said. “So I reached out and I was introduced to Jenna Yee, and we started talking about my goals and she eventually became my coach.”
From there, Boring worked with her coach to ease into programs that would work for her. She eventually got into doing a routine called Morning Meltdown 100.
“I wanted a challenge,” she said. “And once I got into it, I wanted to stick with it.”
With motivation and goals in place, Boring began working on her nutrition goals as well. She had a few criteria that she had set up before starting. First and foremost, she wanted the program to be something that would help teach her daughters a good way to eat and be active, as well as one that would work out for her family as a whole. She also didn’t want to be fiercely restricted in her diet.
“I’m a major foodie,” she said. “Give me carbs, give me proteins, give me cookies. I wanted something that would still allow me to enjoy these but also help me live a healthy and active life.”
The food aspect was the biggest hurdle throughout her journey.
“The biggest thing was definitely learning to eat properly,” she said. “I still struggle with it. It was especially hard after having a newborn. I was always hungry as I was breastfeeding and trying to piece everything together and fit everything into a busy schedule. I felt like I had no control over it, but I found a way and made it a priority.”
Her husband was also very supportive.
“He was raised as a very meat-and-potatoes kind of guy,” she said. “But he was very supportive. He said he was always willing to try something, and I made sure to try a lot to make it food my whole family can enjoy.”
Boring has dropped from 235 pounds to 154 pounds. But she said her transformation has been more than just a lower number on a scale.
“My mindset has completely changed in a positive way. It was always hard to see myself as strong and beautiful, but listening to the trainer during the Morning Meltdown 100 telling me that I was strong, that I could do it if I just kept pushing … listening to her repeat it made me start to believe it.”
From there, Boring began to put her new mindset into place in her daily life. She found she had more energy and the ability to face the tasks of childcare, household management and fitness and keep them all in balance.
“My husband has noticed it as well,” Boring said. “I’m just so much happier. I’m not just feeding my body anymore, I’m fueling it. He’s told me that I look and feel more confident, that I have this smile and energy about me again that I had lost, but now I have it back and I’m very happy that I got it back.”
Boring offered encouragement for those wanting to lose weight or get more fit and healthy: It starts by not focusing on specifics and evaluating your “why.”
“You’ve got to find your ‘why,’” she said. “It needs to be more than a number on your pants or on your scale. Because if you set yourself up for that, that you’re just going to go until you reach a certain number, I feel like you’re cheating yourself a little bit. If I had done that, I would have stopped nine months ago.”
She also said that it’s important to find programs and plans that work with you and will help you reach the goals that you do have. Finding a match will help your happiness with the activities overall.
“You need something that’s going to keep you going. It’s more than just workouts and food. You’ve got to find something that helps build your confidence and makes you want to continue to be better. It will branch out into all aspects of your life.”
A final piece of advice from Boring is to fight against self-doubt.
“Don’t let the inner or outer ‘Karens’ tell you what to do. Find what makes you happy and go into it with your whole heart. That’s when you’ll really see the transformation.”