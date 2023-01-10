District Judge Christopher Welch has announced his intention to seek a second term to Magisterial District Court 40-3-01.
Welch was elected to his first term on the bench in 2018, to serve as the district judge in Clymer. This court serves the 22 municipalities in northern Indiana County including a portion of White Township.
Welch brought to the court his experience as a local practicing attorney in Indiana. Welch is a native of northern Indiana County and graduated from Marion Center. He attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania where he obtained a bachelor’s degree and an MBA. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at Duquesne University School of law and was admitted to the bar by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in 2002.
Welch lives in Cherryhill Township with his wife, Michele, and they have two adult children.
Welch is active in the Pennsylvania Special Court Judges Association where he currently serves as a district officer and on the statewide Court Administration Committee. Welch is also an adjunct instructor at IUP’s Municipal Police Academy.
Because he is a judicial candidate, Welch intends to cross file a Certificate of Nomination seeking to appear on both the Republican and Democratic ballots.