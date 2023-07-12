WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Firefighters from three counties were dispatched Tuesday afternoon to a commercial structure said to be fully involved in flames along Barnard Road in West Mahoning Township.
Plumville District, Dayton District and Rural Valley volunteer firefighters were initially dispatched at 3:42 p.m. by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
“Multiple crews are responding on Barnard Road for a commercial fire,” Dayton District Volunteer Fire Company posted on Facebook. “Truck traffic will be on Dayton Smicksburg Road as well as Barnard and possibly other back dirt roads.”
The fire involved a woodshop that was fully involved, Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department posted after it was called out by ICEMA along with Commodore from eastern Indiana County and Ringgold from Jefferson County.
Creekside Volunteer Fire Company was called to standby, then went into Plumville to deal with a carbon monoxide alarm along Indiana Street. Local reports indicated that Clymer Volunteer Fire Company also was called to standby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.