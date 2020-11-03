That’s a 14 percent increase from the year that ended Sept. 30, 2019, and a 67 percent increase from the year that ended Sept. 30, 2016.
All the numbers reported Monday represent the most defendants prosecuted in any one year in the history of the Western District of Pennsylvania — and comes on the heels of what had been a record year for the period between Oct. 1, 2018, and Sept. 30, 2019.
A spokeswoman for Brady said the total number of drug defendants prosecuted reached 376, a 22 percent increase from the year ending Sept. 30, 2019, and a 122 percent increase versus the year that ended Sept. 30, 2016.
That included seven significant cases involving drug trafficking organizations, one of which is being prosecuted against suspects from Indiana County, all of whom were charged federally and had their operations dismantled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a joint announcement by Brady and Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi on May 5, it was reported that an investigation by federal, state and county agencies resulted in charges that Ahmed Doumbia, 26, of White Township; Romello Johnson-Holland, 24, of Indiana; Jelahn Williams, 25; Malik Byers, 28; and Dayton Melton, 22, all of Philadelphia; and Isaiah Daniels-Wheeler, 24, of Elkins Park, Montgomery County, conspired to distribute crack cocaine, while Tamir Washington-Jenkins, 23, of Indiana, Johnson-Holland’s roommate, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
On June 16, Brady announced an expansion of those indictments to cover 19 individuals — 12 from Indiana County, seven from the Philadelphia area — charged with violating federal narcotics laws, money laundering and unlawful possession of firearms,
A five-count indictment, returned June 3, named Gregory Moore, 59, of Indiana; Ahmed Doumbia, 26, Michele Monfredi, 47, and Karl Pollard, 56, all of White Township; Ellen Blystone, 43, and Taylor Shick, 30, both of Marion Center; Adam Drylie, 26, and Michael Schrecengost, 35, both of Shelocta; Roger Miller, 33, of Homer City; Haylee Jackson, 26, of Creekside; and Joy McBride, 40, of Hyde, Clearfield County.
It also named, once again, Washington-Jenkins, who moved from White Township to Philadelphia; Jelahn Williams, 25, Malik Byers, 28, James Edwards, 51, Romello Johnson-Holland, 24, Dayton Melton, 22, and Christofer Waters, 26, all of Philadelphia; and Isaiah Daniels-Wheeler, 24, of Elkins Park, Montgomery County.
“Despite a global pandemic and grand jury being shut down for two months this year, our office has prosecuted a record number of total defendants, drug dealers and violent felons federally.” Brady said. “I believe there is a direct, linear and causal relationship between the number of violent felons that our federal prosecutions remove from communities they are terrorizing, and how safe our neighbors are.”
The Indiana County effort also involved the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and Indiana County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force as well as the Southwest Pennsylvania Safe Streets Task Force, Pennsylvania State Police, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General and the Indiana Borough Police Department.
A spokeswoman for Brady reported no new update in those Philadelphia-to-Indiana County cases, saying everyone is still pending trial.
Brady’s office said the total number of firearms defendants prosecuted in the Western District was 187, a 50 percent increase vs. fiscal 2019 and 78 percent increase vs. fiscal 2016.