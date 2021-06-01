WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A couple from Lower Burrell, Westmoreland County, face possible charges after a Thursday morning chase that began in Atwood, Armstrong County, and ended over an embankment in Indiana County.
State police at Kittanning said the incident began at 6:13 a.m. when a trooper was dispatched to the Atwood Boat Launch on the shores of Keystone Lake, along West Indiana Street and Route 210 in Atwood Borough.
State police said Trooper Nickolas Elliott made contact with Walter Frank Smith, 53, and Nicole Ann Berisko, 32, and told Smith he was not permitted to operate his 2010 Chevrolet Impala as his driving privileges were under suspension and he appeared to be under the influence.
However, Elliott said, he saw Smith shortly thereafter driving east on West Indiana Street and attempted a traffic stop. During the pursuit that followed, Elliott said Smith passed a school bus that was stopped to load students.
Elliott said he also passed that bus, but he turned around and made sure the driver and student passengers were safe. After that, he continued his pursuit of Smith.
That pursuit ended a short time later near Atwood and Frick roads in Washington Township. Elliott discovered the suspect vehicle had traveled off the highway, over a retaining wall, and more than 100 feet down an embankment to where it came to rest on its roof.
Elliott said Berisko was out of the truck and dragging out Smith when he arrived. State police said Elliott and Trooper William Ray provided first aid until Citizens’ Ambulance arrived.
Volunteer firefighters from Plumville and Creekside assisted at the scene, with Plumville volunteers setting up a nearby landing zone to fly Smith and Berisko from the scene to a hospital trauma unit.
State police said Friday that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.