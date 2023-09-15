73979774

WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A Westover, Clearfield County, man has been charged in Indiana County with multiple counts of child rape and sexual abuse — and one count of bestiality — and is being held in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Thursday that charges had been filed against Manas J. Lee, 63, including six counts of first-degree felony rape, six counts of first-degree felony involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, and one count of second-degree misdemeanor sexual intercourse with an animal, specifically a horse.