WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A Westover, Clearfield County, man has been charged in Indiana County with multiple counts of child rape and sexual abuse — and one count of bestiality — and is being held in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Thursday that charges had been filed against Manas J. Lee, 63, including six counts of first-degree felony rape, six counts of first-degree felony involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, and one count of second-degree misdemeanor sexual intercourse with an animal, specifically a horse.
According to a court docket, the offenses date back to 1995 in West Mahoning Township, Indiana County.
Manzi said the case is being investigated by state police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, and Lee was arraigned Thursday before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch, who scheduled a preliminary hearing for 1 p.m. Sept. 25.
As the criminal complaint outlines, Manzi said, state police became aware of allegations that Lee had sexually assaulted a minor victim nearly three decades ago.
“As the investigation was pursued,” the Indiana County district attorney said, “multiple individuals made allegations against Lee. The victims related various sexual assaults against themselves. Further, they related witnessing Lee sexually assaulting others. Several victims related that Lee also sexually assaulted a horse.”
No defense attorney is listed on the docket provided by MDJ Welch’s office.
Manzi concluded his news release by stressing, “at this time, these are only charges against Lee and, as with all defendants, he is innocent until proven guilty.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.