While clear skies and sunshine returned to the region Sunday morning, there were still problems well into a third day of flood-related activity in west-central Pennsylvania.
At 9 a.m. Sunday, utility lines were reported down along Saltsburg Road in Conemaugh Township, bringing out Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department.
Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department was called out by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 9:42 a.m. Sunday for a pumping detail along South Liberty Street in Burrell Township.
At 9:43 a.m., ICEMA dispatched Clymer Volunteer Fire Company Number 1 for a pumping detail along Hancock Street in Cherryhill Township.
And at 11:29 a.m., Creekside Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched for a physical rescue along Indiana Road in Creekside.
Across the Armstrong County line, a pumping detail was needed along Olivet Road in South Bend Township.
All that followed a water rescue Saturday afternoon at 4:22 p.m. in that same area, for which Blairsville, Black Lick, Saltsburg and Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township volunteer firefighters, Citizens’ and Mutual Aid ambulance crews and Blairsville Borough Police Department were dispatched.
Another happened early Saturday on state Route 954 between Indiana and Chambersville roads north of Creekside, Indiana County.
As Creekside Volunteer Fire Company posted Saturday morning, there was “approximately four feet of water over the roadway.” As Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched at 3:07 a.m., two cars were caught in the flood, requiring the Indiana County Water Rescue Team, including Blairsville, Saltsburg, Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township and Indiana volunteer firefighters, as well Dayton District Volunteer Fire Company from Armstrong County.
Initially, Creekside volunteer firefighters posted that one individual was said to be trapped.
However, it was reported, firefighters “responded within minutes to thankfully find both occupants out of the four-door sedan.”
Also nearby, according to the Armstrong County Fire Wire, a landslide blocked much of Butler Road at Freeport Road late Saturday in Freeport.
Late Saturday, the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh released these measurements:
• In Indiana County, a cooperative observer said at 7 a.m. Saturday there were 2.99 inches of rain at a point three miles southeast of Indiana, which would be near the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport.
• Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported 2.91 inches as of 8:05 a.m. Saturday along U.S. Route 422 at Penn Run.
• Also as of Saturday morning, Indiana proper had 2.63 inches, Yellow Creek State Park 2.03 inches, an area southeast of Clymer 2 inches, Marion Center 1.58 inches and Route 22 near Palmer 1.15 inches.
• Also as of Saturday morning in Armstrong County, the Elderton area had 2.88 inches, the North Vandergrift area 2.87 inches, a location south of Lenape Heights had 2.86 inches, Freeport had 2.61 inches, a location just south-southwest of Kittanning had 2.26 inches, Worthington had 1.40 inches and Distant 1.29 inches.
• Also nearby, Allegheny Township in Westmoreland County had 3.20 inches, areas east of New Kensington had 2.80 inches, the New Florence area 2.75 inches, Punxsutawney had 2.51 inches, the Oklahoma area in Westmoreland County had 2.57 inches and Murrysville had 2.37 inches.
Earlier, the NWS quoted local law enforcement officials as saying there had been alerts for flooding in such locations as Indiana, Clymer, West Lebanon (Young Township), Chevy Chase Heights (White Township), Ernest, Marion Center, Creekside, Plumville, Shelocta, Dixonville, Commodore, Lucernemines, Jacksonville, Brush Valley Township and Yellow Creek State Park.
Also, NWS forecasters said, Punxsutawney, Big Run, Rossiter, Glen Campbell, Timblin, Smicksburg, Rochester Mills and Anita, in Indiana and Jefferson counties and nearby areas.
Creekside volunteer firefighters reiterated what others said earlier Friday, “please don’t drive through flood water. Turn around and don’t drown.”
Indiana Fire Association reported late Saturday morning that it was operating in storm mode, “prioritizing, assessing and mitigating calls as they come in.”
IFA said at noontime Saturday that “the ground is saturated, the streams overflowed hours ago, and water has nowhere to go.”
That storm mode started midway through Friday afternoon, as the first calls came in for pumping details and other weather-related problems.
There also was an automatic fire alarm at 3:22, amid the problem reported in Creekside, that sent IFA companies 2 and 3 to School Street in Indiana.
IFA was urging residents to keep their drains free of debris, and said commercially-made sump pumps are available at local retailers.
“Again, it’s been a long night and most crews got little sleep,” Indiana Fire Association advised Saturday morning. “Please be patient as we work through calls.”
In Indiana County, pumping details through Saturday evening included Old Route 56 in Young Township, two calls to School Street in Indiana, multiple calls to Route 286 West in Conemaugh and Young townships, South Seventh and Philadelphia streets in Indiana, East Pike Road in White Township, Main Street in Plumville, Cherry Street in Cherry Tree, Maple Street in Indiana, East Second Street in Center Township, Route 403 in Pine Township, Old Indiana Road in Burrell Township, East Brown Street in Blacklick Township, and Old Mill Road in Washington Township.
Iselin-West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company has had far flung activities since Friday afternoon, with flooded roads reported earlier in Kiskiminetas and Parks townships in Armstrong County.
Volunteer firefighters from Cherry Tree, Coal Run-McIntyre, and Homer City also received calls.
Armstrong County also had multiple calls well into late Saturday, including utility lines down in Kittanning Township; and trees down in Brady’s Bend Township, on state Route 66 in Bethel Township, not far from flooding in the Dime Road area of Parks Township, along Slate Point Road in Parks Township, along Boyd Road at Bable Road in South Buffalo Township, along Garretts Run Road in Kittanning Township, and along Pennsylvania Avenue in Kiskiminetas Township.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s 511PA service Gravel Bar Road was closed since 5:06 p.m. Friday between Garvers Ferry and Dime roads in the Parks Township area.
Pumping details included Spring Church Lutheran Church in Kiskiminetas Township, as well as along Pennsylvania Avenue near the Apollo borough line, Evergreen Road in Gilpin Township, and along state Route 85 in Valley Township.
One woman responding to the postings on the Armstrong County Fire Wire Facebook page suggested that readers “make sure you’re making nice donations to the fire departments that come out and take care of this for you.”
Christina John, of Kittanning, pointed out that “diesel is $6.09 a gallon and all the firefighters that are the ones to respond are completely voluntary.”
A dry spell is now predicted over the next five to six days, according to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.