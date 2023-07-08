When Pennsylvania finally passes a 2023-24 fiscal year budget, some things already are known, according to a spokeswoman for state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, including how much the state’s public school disricts will get, as well as the system that includes Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“There are no provisions in the general appropriation bill that deal with (the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative) directly,” said Kate Eckhart Flessner, communications director for Pittman and the Senate Republican Caucus.
Earlier, the spending plan proposed by Gov. Josh Shapiro for 2023-24 had included a $663 million energy tax that would be assessed toward a carbon dioxide budget trading program.
There was no reference to the program in the text of House Bill 611, the act that would provide appropriations from Pennsylvania’s General Fund “for the expenses of the Executive, Legislative and Judicial Departments of the Commonwealth, the public debt and the public schools.”
Flessner said the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education allocation — including funds for IUP — is $585,618,000, according to HB 611.
The governor said Thursday that the state House passed a bipartisan budget that delivers on the his key priorities and provides solutions to the most pressing issues facing the commonwealth.
Earlier in the week, however, he backed off his insistence on money for a new private-school funding program, something that prompted Pittman to say “we have seen a fundamental weakness and breakdown of leadership with the governor’s willingness to jettison one of his top priorities and acquiesce to the House Democrats’ demand that educational opportunities not be afforded to every child of God.”
On Thursday, the governor urged the Senate to return to Harrisburg to sign off on the budget bill, and also to work with the House to pass legislation to direct how money in the budget bill can be spent.
The House did resume activity Friday, but the Senate has adjourned until Sept. 18.
As for public school appropriations, once a final budget is passed, as included in HB 611:
• Homer-Center School District would get for basic education $6,927,301, a $264,706 or 4 percent increase over 2022-23; and for special education $826,676, a $51,152 or 6.2 percent increase, for a total of $7,753,977, a $315,858 or 4.2 percent increase.
• Indiana Area SD would get for basic education $12,059,546, a $854,312 or 7.6 percent increase; and for special education $2,168,464, a $73,651 or 3.4 percent increase; for a total of $14,228,010, a $927,963 or 7 percent increase.
• Marion Center Area SD would get for basic education $10,953,905, a $480,493 or 4.6 percent increase; and for special education $1,309,439, a $66,819 or 5.1 percent increase; for a total of $12,263,344, a $547,313 or 4.7 percent increase.
• Penns Manor Area SD would get for basic education $8,105,370, a $287,505 or 3.7 percent increase; and for special education $940,171, a $58,384 or 6.2 percent increase; for a total of $9,045,541, a $345,889 or 4 percent increase.
• Purchase Line SD would get for basic education $9,558,114, a $282,330 or 3 percent increase; and for special education $1,020,642, a $36,895 or 3.6 percent increase; for a total of $10,578,756, a $319,224 or 3.1 percent increase.
• River Valley SD would get for basic education $10,651,126, a $488,853 or 4.8 percent increase; and for special education $1,628,299, a $36,195 or 2.2 percent increase; for a total of $12,279,425, a $525,048 or 4.5 percent increase.
• United SD would get for basic education $9,644,801, a $358,424 or 3.9 percent increase; and for special education $1,040,993, a $37,713 or 3.6 percent increase; for a total of $10,685,794, a $396,137 or 3.8 percent increase.
In districts based outside the county which have Indiana County students:
• Apollo-Ridge SD would get for basic education $9,534,000, a $502,576 or 5.6 percent increase over 2022-23; and for special education $1,301,108, a $59,159 or 4.5 percent increase, for a total of $10,835,108, a $561,734 or 5.5 percent increase.
• Armstrong SD would get for basic education $34,412,126, a $1,544,411 or 4.7 percent increase; and for special education $5,743,215, a $258,129 or 4.5 percent increase; for a total of $40,155,341, a $1,802,539 or 4.7 percent increase.
• Harmony Area SD would get for basic education $3,037,051, a $93,803 or 3.2 percent increase; and for special education $301,337, a $5,101 or 1.7 percent increase; for a total of $3,338,388, a $98,904 or 3.1 percent increase.
• Punxsutawney Area SD would get for basic education $17,703,882, a $588,828 or 3.4 percent increase; and for special education $2,147,151, a $66,912 or 3.1 percent increase; for a total of $19,851,033, a $655,740 or 3.4 percent increase.
As for some other districts along the Indiana County line:
• Blacklick Valley SD would get for basic education $6,687,123, a $438,657 or 7 percent increase; and for special education $668,340, a $22,573 or 3.4 percent increase; for a total of $7,355,463, a $461,231 or 6.7 percent increase.
• Cambria Heights SD would get for basic education $10,526,643, a $351,138 or 3.5 percent increase; and for special education $1,165,878, a $35,705 or 3.1 percent increase; for a total of $11,692,521, a $386,843 or 3.4 percent increase.
• Central Cambria SD would get for basic education $8,187,600, a $280,652 or 3.5 percent increase; and for special education $1,241,364, a $36,038 or 2.9 percent increase; for a total of $9,428,964, a $316,690 or 3.5 percent increase.
• Derry Area SD would get for basic education $ 12,831,749 $ 790,249 6.6%; and for special education $1,979,522, a $72,511 or 3.7 percent increase; for a total of $14,811,271, a $862,760 or 6.2 percent increase.
• Ligonier Valley SD would get for basic education $ 6,982,411 $ 555,257 8.6%; and for special education $1,255,625, a $4,261 or 0.3 increase; for a total of $8,238,036, a $559,518 or 7.3 percent increase.
• Northern Cambria SD would get for basic education $9,940,286 $ 462,994 4.9 percent and for special education $932,751, a $23,624 or 2.5 percent increase; for a total of $10,873,037, a $486,618 or 4.7 percent increase.
