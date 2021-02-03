Anne White, of Indiana, has been appointed by the Pennsylvania Senate to serve as a member of Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Council of Trustees.
“I was deeply honored to recommend Mrs. White as a member of the council of trustees,” Sen. Joe Pittman said in a news release. “Her service to our community has been exemplary, and we are fortunate she has again stepped forward as a leader in difficult times. IUP is an even better institution because of her membership on the council, and I look forward to working with her.”
The IUP Council of Trustees is responsible for financial oversight of the university and ensuring compliance of university policy with state law.
“Mrs. White brings a great deal of experience in the human resources field and great insight into what prospective employers need and want from graduates,” IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll said. “This knowledge and expertise will serve us very well as IUP moves forward in its NextGen planning. I’ve already been impressed with her understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing higher education and IUP.
“IUP is committed to serving as a resource and partner for not only our home community, but to our region, our commonwealth and beyond. Mrs. White’s deep connections to the community and knowledge of our state are invaluable to that work,” Driscoll said.
She was confirmed in November 2020 and will serve through Nov. 16, 2026.
“During this unprecedented time, it is evident that our future success depends on our younger generations as they move into the workforce, and education is an important part of that success,” White said.
“As a human resources executive at S&T Bank, I see first-hand the importance of matching education initiatives to the skills needed by employers. As a resident of Indiana, I am well aware of the importance of a mutualistic relationship of the county and the university. And as a parent, I understand that we must provide a quality and affordable educational experience that does not leave students or parents burdened with a lifetime of debt,” she said.
“It will be my honor to serve in this role, and I look forward to working with my fellow trustees, as well as members of the IUP community, to help to move the university forward in all possible ways,” she said.
White works as a vice president human resources associate officer at S&T Bank. Prior to that work, she was vice president of human resources at S.W. Jack Drilling Company.
She has been an active volunteer in the Indiana community for more than three decades.
She is treasurer of the Meals on Wheels program; is past chairperson and board member of the Indiana Regional Medical Center and Indiana Healthcare Corporation; is a past board member and past chairperson of the Indiana Physician Group; is a past chairperson and is a board member emeritus of the Alice Paul House, a domestic violence and rape crisis center; is a past board member of the Community Guidance Center, serving on the finance and personnel committees during the merger and acquisition with Clearfield/Jefferson Guidance Center; and was a board member for Downtown Indiana Inc. She is a member of the Society of Human Resource Managers, having served as Legislative Chairperson. She is an active member of Christ Episcopal Church and has held a number of leadership positions in the church.
White is a graduate of Juniata College and holds a Senior Professional Human Resources Certification.
White and her husband, former Sen. Don White, are the parents of two children: the late Ben White and Dr. Abby White Youtz, of Massachusetts. They have three grandchildren.