White Lace Bridal, the Indiana area’s “one-stop wedding shop,” celebrated its five-year anniversary in March and has moved to a new location.
Owners Cari Bailey and Jodi Bartholomew relocated White Lace Bridal from 1690 Warren Road to 80 North Ave. in White Township after purchasing the building.
The business offers gowns, tuxedo rentals, dresses for flower girls and mothers, as well as for prom and homecoming. They also sell custom-made invitations and accessories.
White Lace Bridal started on North Fifth Street in Indiana Borough five years ago in a small space that they quickly outgrew after a year and a half before moving to another location.
“Our goal has always been to have our own place,” said Bartholomew.
Bailey and Bartholomew met years ago while working together at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
They discovered they had a passion for all things related to weddings, and embarked together on a new career path, starting small with invitations and décor.
It’s snowballed ever since.
“We’ve always set really high goals for ourselves and will do whatever we can to achieve it,” Bartholomew said.
During the pandemic and subsequent shutdowns last year, the store was closed for about a month or so, but the owners said business picked back up in May 2020 as people planned smaller, more intimate ceremonies, and it hasn’t slowed, Bailey said.
The move to a new location provides the business more space, Bailey said. At the Warren Road location, the space was a wide open room without much privacy.
The new location has more space to showcase merchandise and a more private area for dressing.
White Lace Bridal is open by appointment only, every day except Tuesday.
For more information on White Lace Bridal, visit Facebook, Instagram, Etsy or the website at www.whitelacebridalpa.com.