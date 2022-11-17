White Township residents won’t see an increase in property taxes or fees next year.
White Township residents won’t see an increase in property taxes or fees next year.
In its preliminary 2023 proposed budget of $12.86 million, the township anticipates projected income at 9.93 million and expenditures of $10.50 million.
According to Township Manager Chris Anderson, infrastructure is one of the top priorities.
“When you start looking at some of our infrastructure, we have aging sanitary sewer lines, aging stormwater lines, aging road infrastructure, that this year we’ve seen have some failures,” he said.
Anderson pointed to the collapse of the Indian Springs Sanitary Sewer interceptor
“The road was shut down, we had emergency repairs, flaggers, asphalt work, slip lining,” he said. “We (decided to) look to get ahead of some of these projects.”
Anderson told the supervisors that inflation of operating expenses is a reality of the preliminary budget.
“The cost of diesel fuel and salt have gone up. Some of our receipts regarding our building permits are down a little bit,” he said. “We’re doing the best we can with what we have here.”
Anderson said $500,000 will be taken out of the township’s reserve fund to help pay for the Route 286 Highway East sanitary sewer construction project, while $161,000 will come out of the Stormwater Capital Reserve account to handle improvements along Ben Franklin Road
The board unanimously approved advertisement of the 2023 proposed budget. It will be up for adoption at its 1 p.m. Dec. 7 meeting.
In other business, the board voted 4-1 to remove the deer management plan issue from the agenda until July 2023.
At its Oct. 12 meeting, the board decided to put the plan involving deer hunting in White’s Woods to bed for this hunting season. That left the door open for the board to revisit the issue for archery deer hunting season next year.
Chairman George Lenz was the lone dissenting vote, adding that he wanted to see the issue resolved before its removal.
The board also accepted Lenz’s resignation from the White Township Planning Commission, of which he has been a member since 1976.
