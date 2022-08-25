White Township supervisors unanimously adopted a complete streets policy Wednesday for the township to enhance various modes of transportation throughout the municipality.
The complete streets policy is a non-binding tool that White Township’s boards, commissions and staff can incorporate into different transportation projects, according to township manager Chris Anderson.
“We reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (and) received a grant to complete this policy,” Anderson said. “What it does is it puts a tool in place that allows the boards, commissions, the staff here to look at these measures and incorporate them, when feasible and when the budget allows, into road projects, resurfacing projects, trail projects, sidewalks, things of that nature.”
According to the policy, “complete streets” are designed to safely accommodate all modes of transportation for “motorized vehicles, pedestrians including persons with disabilities, bicyclers, transit vehicles and riders, motorcyclists, freight carriers and emergency service providers.”
The policy states that 20th century roads and streets around the township were designed primarily for cars and trucks.
By incorporating a complete streets policy, the township can improve and expand means of access to businesses, homes, schools and other destinations; enhance livability and quality of life; support public health and physical activity; and improve public safety, according to the policy.
“Essentially, it puts into some words our standard policy,” Anderson said during a July 27 supervisors meeting. “If we do road improvements or street improvements, we look at things like traffic calming, pedestrian improvements, things that we can (do to) make the streets more user-friendly.”
Some examples of making the roadways more user-friendly include adding “bike lanes, travel lanes, sidewalks, things of that nature,” according to Anderson.
In other news Wednesday, township supervisor and municipal authority chair Eugene Gemmell thanked residents for their cooperation with emergency sewer line work the township conducted Aug. 10 along Indian Springs Road.
“I would like ... to thank the public for their cooperation in the traffic tie-ups that we had,” Gemmell said, “and also the people in Timber Springs and some people along the highway for going all day without water because we had to shut the water main off.”
Anderson echoed Gemmell’s gratitude.
“We wanted to thank the traveling public that went through the work zone for being safe and courteous, and we also wanted to thank the residents of Timber Springs for their patience,” Anderson said. “We do know they were out of water for pretty much all day, and also we did park some equipment and vehicles at their entrance way. So, we just wanted to make sure that everybody knows that we appreciated all the support for the project.”
Anderson said shutting off the water main for the duration of the project was a safety measure.
“Our trench was right along the water main, and just out of safety, they did shut it off,” Anderson said. “That’s a lot of pressure in that line.”
Also Wednesday, supervisors unanimously approved using the Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust (PLGIT) as a township depository.
The township will channel funds into its PLGIT money market account to accumulate higher interest rates, according to Anderson.
“There’s no fees to (PLGIT’s) money markets,” Anderson said. “Their interest rates currently are a good bit higher than what banks would be around here, and they are 100 percent collateralization for dollar to dollar.”
Anderson explained that PLGIT is a not-for-profit trust with more than 3,100 members across Pennsylvania — mostly authorities, boroughs, first- and second-class townships and school districts — that manages $8.4 billion in assets. Supervisors have not yet approved the monetary amount the township will place in its PLGIT account.
Supervisors made a number of other announcements Wednesday, including:
• The township auctioned its surplus equipment through the Pennsylvania Municibid website, receiving $83,876 the township can re-invest into new equipment.
• The Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee developed draft language to amend the township’s dangerous structure ordinance to include swimming pools and fences. After supervisors review the draft language, the board can release the drafted amendment for public comment.