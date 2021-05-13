Multiple issues kept the White Township Board of Supervisors busy for more than an hour and a half Wednesday.
The board approved resolutions authorizing applications for $25,000 in state funding for two projects.
Resolution R-6-21 authorizes an application to the Commonwealth Financing Authority for $20,000 to update the township’s Act 537 Plan, covering sewage matters.
Township officials said that application has to be in Harrisburg by May 31.
Resolution R-7-21 authorizes an application to the Pennsylvania Department of Health for a $5,000 PA WalkWorks grant.
Assistant Township Manager Chris Anderson said the funding is sought for a Complete Streets Policy covering various modes of transportation.
The deadline for that application is 5 p.m. Friday.
The township is accepting applications for several positions.
Manager Milt Lady said there is the need for a full-time sewer crew laborer to replace an employee who is retiring after 21 years on the job.
Also, a position is listed on the township website for a full-time public relations and communications specialist.
And, Lady said, a part-time opening exists for a record management and information technology specialist.
The board also approved an upgrading of the township’s providing Delta Dental Plan to its employees, but tabled the latest version of an agreement with Citizens’ Ambulance Service.
As originally proposed, it was a one-year contract committing the township to make a $100,000 payment for the regional ambulance company, well beyond the $4,500 subsidy White Township normally has paid annually.
But the ambulance service’s solicitor came back with a contract that proposed making decisions about future payments by Nov. 1 — before the township finalizes its annual operating budget — and not including a reference to CAS considering a White Township resident to fill vacancies on the CAS board.
Supervisor Gene Gemmell moved to table the agreement. Board Chairman George Lenz — who was attending the meeting by a telephone link — seconded that motion.
Because Lenz was not able to attend in person Board Vice Chairman Rich Gallo wielded the gavel Wednesday.
Indiana Fire Association President William Simmons gave his agency’s annual report Wednesday.
He said last year’s fundraising effort came up with $109,000.
“The 2021 fund drive is even stronger,” Simmons told the supervisors.
IFA finished paying off its mortgage on the fire station along Indian Springs Road, so the 47-member entity can put future donations toward another cause.
“We have to replace a pumper, so we are working on that,” Simmons said.
IFA estimates that it will cost $500,000.
The board authorized White Township Municipal Authority to settle a dispute over a stormwater fee that went to Indiana County Common Pleas Court, but resulted in what officials deemed an appropriate reduction in that fee.
Anderson said there’s been a lot of permits sought for buildings, 62 to date this year with 13 additional permit applications in progress.
Code Enforcement Officer Matt Genchur said several structures have been lined up for demolition, and that he’s heard complaints about high grass and some open fires.
Genchur said grass should be kept no higher than six inches and outdoor burning is limited to wood and wood products only.