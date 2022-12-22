White Township supervisors on Wednesday unanimously adopted the township’s 2023 budget of $12.86 million with no increases in taxes or fees.
The township’s 2023 budget included no changes from the draft budget supervisors approved and advertised in November. The 2023 budget accounts for $9.94 million in income and $10.51 million in expenditures, leaving a roughly $569,000 deficit. Anderson attributed the deficit partially to federal funds the township receives through the American Rescue Plan.
“There’s going to be a little bit more spending as we receive those American Rescue Funds that are going out of the budget and not being replenished,” Anderson said.
The township is one of a few municipalities in the Commonwealth that does not impose a real estate tax. Anderson said the 2023 budget will include “no new fee increases” and “no taxes raised or enacted.”
With rising costs, Anderson said the 2023 budget was challenging to put together compared to previous years.
“It’s interesting when we start looking at the overall budget,” Anderson said. “When you look at White Township and the area, building permits were down, land development was down, and when you start looking at construction materials, the costs are up. The price of fuel is up. Salt is up. So, (writing the budget) was challenging. And we certainly looked at it with a fine-toothed comb and tried to prioritize projects the best we could to make them happen for 2023.”
In other news Wednesday, supervisors unanimously approved the times and dates of the township’s 2023 reorganization meeting as well as the first regular board meeting of the new year. White Township’s 2023 reorganization meeting will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, and the first regular meeting will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, both at the White Township municipal building.
At the reorganization meeting, supervisors will determine remaining township meeting times for 2023 as well as various other items of business.
“The reorganization meeting, it’s basically setting up the framework for the year,” Anderson said. “Appointing chairmen, appointing positions, setting wages if any, setting holidays. We do things like set mileage rates, training reimbursement, basically general things.”
Also Wednesday, Anderson gave an update on the township’s proposed amendment to its dangerous structures ordinance, which would add “residences, dwellings, garages, sheds, barns, commercial/industrial buildings, wells, cisterns, tanks, swimming pools, hot tubs and fences” to the ordinance’s definition. A draft version of the amended ordinance was posted for public comment in October. Now, the township is preparing to advertise the amended ordinance for adoption.
Anderson said he projects the ordinance will be ready to advertise within the next 30 days.
“At this point, the next steps are to advertise in the newspaper for adoption, and we’d look to do that within the next 30 or so days,” Anderson said. “It has to be in a newspaper of general circulation, and then we can adopt following that. So, it would have to be (adopted by around) the last meeting in January, the first meeting in February, that time frame.”
Supervisors discussed various other items during its regular meeting Wednesday, including:
• White Township received five applications for a township planning commission vacancy. Applications are closed, and supervisors will likely select an applicant to fill that vacancy during their Jan. 11, 2023, meeting. Planning commission members receive $50 per meeting, and there are two meetings per month.
• White Township made its final $50,000 payment toward Citizens’ Ambulance Service this year, paying a total of $150,000 in 2022 to fund the ambulance service in White Township. White Township pays Citizens’ $100,000 annually but has agreed to match up to $50,000 in additional funding should Citizens’ raise $50,000 from other municipalities. This is the second year the township has matched an additional $50,000 in funding for Citizens’.
“We paid $100,000 per our annual agreement, and then we have a clause in there for up to an additional $50,000 of matching monies,” Anderson said. “If other municipalities put in, we would match. ... And that encourages Citizens’ Ambulance to go and reach out to other municipalities and do all the leg work.”