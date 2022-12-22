WHITE TOWNSHIP.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

White Township supervisors on Wednesday unanimously adopted the township’s 2023 budget of $12.86 million with no increases in taxes or fees.

The township’s 2023 budget included no changes from the draft budget supervisors approved and advertised in November. The 2023 budget accounts for $9.94 million in income and $10.51 million in expenditures, leaving a roughly $569,000 deficit. Anderson attributed the deficit partially to federal funds the township receives through the American Rescue Plan.