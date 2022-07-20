White Township’s Municipal Authority and supervisors broke ground Tuesday on the Route 286 East sewage service extension project at the proposed pumping station along Campbell Lane.
The 10 a.m. groundbreaking ceremony marked the project’s official start, which is projected to take around 18 months to complete. The project will extend sewer lines and sanitary sewage collection services to 23 residential and 12 commercial properties within the Route 286 East area, which includes Campbell Lane; Airport, Hamill and Ober roads; and a small business park, according to township engineer Dan Jageman.
Township Manager Chris Anderson said the 35 properties that will benefit from the sanitary sewage extension currently use on-lot or septic systems.
The contract for the sewage extension project was awarded June 6 to Bison Construction for a little more than $3 million, according to Jageman. State Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, who spoke during the ceremony, helped the township acquire $250,000 in grant money to fund the project, and S&T Bank helped the township acquire $3 million in financing.
Anderson said acquiring the $3 million in financing was tricky due to the extra paperwork municipalities must file with the state.
“It was a daunting task,” Anderson said. “It was a process to get a $3 million note through the S&T Bank and some of the other funding sources in the project.”
Pittman said he appreciated the collaboration and cooperation among township workers, local businesses and community members in supporting important infrastructure projects like sanitary sewage extension.
“I really think this region of (White) Township is bright and open for the potential of future development,” Pittman said, “but we can’t have that without basic infrastructure, and public sewage is as basic as it gets.”
White Township’s Municipal Authority originally estimated the project would cost $3.5 million, but after receiving numerous competitive bids, with three being around the same price range as Bison Construction’s bid, the project’s total cost came to $3,050,000.
White Township presently has 85 miles of gravity sewer and three miles of force main pipelines. The sanitary sewage extension project will extend White Township’s current sewage infrastructure by several miles.
“The scope of work for the 286 East sanitary sewer project includes the construction of a new gravity sewer collection system and a new sewage pumping conveyance system,” Jageman said. “The collection system consists of 8,000 linear feet of 8-inch PVC sanitary sewer, ranging in depth from five feet to 25 feet. ... The conveyance system ... will pump the sewage 3,500 feet, out Airport Road, to existing authority sewers further out on Airport Road.”
The Indiana Borough Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility will treat the sewage so it can safely be discharged or reused, according to Municipal Authority chairman and township supervisor Eugene Gemmell.
The sanitary sewage extension project’s location is surrounded by three major highways, according to Jageman, including Route 286 East, Airport Road and Route 119. As a result, nine sewage lines will have to cross the highway.
“We’ll achieve that by digging pits on each side of the road and boring a steel casing pipe underneath the road,” Jageman said.
Jageman explained that the project’s surrounding terrain will make construction tricky, but to White Township’s Municipal Authority and supervisors, giving more residents access to sewage infrastructure is worth the time and effort.
“White Township has always taken a stance that we’re going to set favorable conditions by providing adequate and modern infrastructure to retain the citizens we have and retain the businesses we have and also set the framework that many developers would like to come in,” Anderson said.