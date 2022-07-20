White Township groundbreaking ceremony for sewer extension project

Members of White Township’s Municipal Authority, township supervisors and state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, broke ground at the township’s proposed pump station location along Campbell Lane for the township’s sewage service extension project, which officially began construction Tuesday. From left are Skelly and Loy Inc. engineer Justin Matincheck; White Township engineer Dan Jageman; township manager Chris Anderson; Pittman; Municipal Authority chairman and township supervisor Eugene Gemmell; board of supervisors chairman George Lenz; supervisor Sandi Gillette; vice chairman Rich Gallo; supervisor Gail McCauley; Municipal Authority members Ken Brown and Bill Smith; and township solicitor Ryan Fritz.

 NATHAN ZISK/Gazette

White Township’s Municipal Authority and supervisors broke ground Tuesday on the Route 286 East sewage service extension project at the proposed pumping station along Campbell Lane.

The 10 a.m. groundbreaking ceremony marked the project’s official start, which is projected to take around 18 months to complete. The project will extend sewer lines and sanitary sewage collection services to 23 residential and 12 commercial properties within the Route 286 East area, which includes Campbell Lane; Airport, Hamill and Ober roads; and a small business park, according to township engineer Dan Jageman.