Hunting will not be allowed in White’s Woods this hunting season.
The White Township Board of Supervisors decided Wednesday to put the issue to temporary rest until the question of whether people can hunt deer, and how and when they can do it, in White’s Woods can become less confusing.
The motion, first proposed by Gene Gemmell and seconded by Sandi Gillette, bans any kind of hunting for the current hunting season. It may be revisited in the future.
At its Sept. 29 meeting, the supervisors postponed bow hunting that was originally set to begin Oct. 1.
The township had adopted a deer management program in December 2021 that would have allowed bow hunting in White’s Woods for a select few hunters who applied with the township. Four hunters were approved for the program, but after residents and Friends of White’s Woods members raised a variety of property and safety concerns, the board decided to take a step back and look at how to implement the program more favorably.
The deer management issue reappeared on the supervisors’ agenda Wednesday afternoon.
Gemmell said he was confused about what was being discussed as far as when hunting would take place.
“I never heard anything said about hunting at any other time than the second season,” he said. “Then at the last meeting, I understood it to start on Oct. 1. That confused me.”
The “second season” refers to a time period that allows for archery (bow hunting) after Christmas (Dec. 26 to Jan. 16, 2023).
Gemmell said the board never discussed “anything other than the second season.”
“We decided to stop it, now we started it again,” he said. “How are people not going to be confused? I don’t want to go into something where there is confusion.”
Supervisor Gail McCauley suggested having the hunt after Christmas, adding that it would give the public two full months of advance notice.
“Hopefully people will be busy with the holiday season,” she said. “It’s important to note that White Township is not just a suburban community, it’s also a rural community. Any ordinance we pass or anything that we do, we have to take into account everyone who lives in White Township.”
Supervisor Rich Gallo said Pennsylvania has an overpopulation of deer that the state must deal with at some point.
“Right now it seems senseless for us to move forward with anything until we know for sure, as a board, what we want to do and how we want to do it,” he said. “If we take three or four deer out of White’s Woods, will that help solve the problem right now? I don’t believe so.”
Gallo rattled off other priorities the township faces, adding that the deer management issue is taking up too much value time, energy and money that would be better directed elsewhere.
“We have problems with sewage lines and all kinds of projects on the board that need to be taken care of,” Gallo said.
Gillette said she originally supported deer management because, “I thought we were going to make a dent” in the oversized deer population.
“Then I found out we only had four hunters to take out four deer,” she said. “If I’m a hunter, I’m going for a big buck. I’m going for a nice rack. I’m not going to worry about a doe. I’m not there (for) deer management, I’m there to get a trophy buck.”
Gillette said she made a list of township priorities; hunting in White’s Woods didn’t make the cut.
“We’ve heard from all kinds of experts and people who think they’re experts … and the amount of money not only spent by us but by Friends of White’s Woods. … Taking out four deer isn’t going to make any difference … I’m walking away from it. I don’t want to spend any more (taxpayer) money on it, any more of my money on it.”
Township officials said they will begin re-posting its “No Hunting” signs starting today.