Save White's Woods

This sign in White’s Woods encouraged people to take information packets, courtesy of the Friends of White’s Woods who opposed bow hunting for deer in the preserve.

 MICHAEL JOHNSON/Gazette

Hunting will not be allowed in White’s Woods this hunting season.

The White Township Board of Supervisors decided Wednesday to put the issue to temporary rest until the question of whether people can hunt deer, and how and when they can do it, in White’s Woods can become less confusing.

