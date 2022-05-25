Giant Eagle supermarket in White Township is one of three stores that is recalling bakery items containing peanut butter due to potential salmonella contamination.
Giant Eagle Inc. issued a voluntary recall of the items.
The impacted bakery products were sold in clam-shell packaging, have sell-by dates through May 28, 2022, and can be identified by the following PLU numbers: 19688, 19795, 27779, 29850, 39842, 47778, 50229, 51157, 51359, 51360 and 97655.
The other two Giant Eagle stores are in Ebensburg and Northern Cambria.
Most guests who purchased the impacted products have already been contacted directly.
There have been no reports of illness associated with this recall.
Giant Eagle was made aware of the issue during the retailer’s investigation into the recently announced nationwide Jif brand peanut butter recall.
The peanut butter in the recalled bakery items is included in the Jif recall.
Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.
Guests who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return a qualifying receipt to the local Giant Eagle store for a refund. Customers with questions can call Giant Eagle Customer Care at (800) 553-2324 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.