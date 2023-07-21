73979774

A White Township man has been sentenced to 72 hours to six months in Indiana County Jail, followed by a year’s probation, on a series of charges that include some from a hit-and-run accident in downtown Indiana in January 2022.

Alex Bradford Hinesly, 31, was sentenced Thursday by Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco for a third-degree misdemeanor count of an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle (hit-and-run driving) for a Jan. 22, 2022, accident at 1:12 a.m. along Philadelphia and Sixth streets.