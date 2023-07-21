A White Township man has been sentenced to 72 hours to six months in Indiana County Jail, followed by a year’s probation, on a series of charges that include some from a hit-and-run accident in downtown Indiana in January 2022.
Alex Bradford Hinesly, 31, was sentenced Thursday by Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco for a third-degree misdemeanor count of an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle (hit-and-run driving) for a Jan. 22, 2022, accident at 1:12 a.m. along Philadelphia and Sixth streets.
Indiana Borough Police identified Hinesly as the driver of a light-colored Chevrolet Cobalt that struck another vehicle in the middle of the intersection and then fled southbound on Sixth Street.
Officers said Hinesly’s vehicle was found a day later and Hinesly identified as the driver.
Hinesly also was arrested on May 26, 2022, by Indiana Borough Police on two counts of driving under the influence.
He was sentenced on one of the DUI counts Thursday.
In addition, Hinesly pleaded guilty to possession charges, stemming from a February 2023 filing that in turn was based on a Dec. 27, 2022, incident, where Indiana Borough Police found he was in possession of a controlled substance as well as drug paraphernalia.
Bianco placed Hinesly on probation for a year for a misdemeanor count of possession, and ordered that sentence to run concurrent to the charges filed in the January 2022 crash as well as the May 2022 DUI matter.
Hinesly also was assessed costs and fines for the three incidents.
