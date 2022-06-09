White Township supervisors on Wednesday announced that the municipal authority board awarded a $3.052 million bid to Bison Construction Inc. to extend the White Township sanitary sewage system.
Authority board chairman Eugene Gemmell declared Bison the “lowest qualified bidder” for the contract during the authority board meeting Tuesday, and the board unanimously accepted Bison’s proposal.
The 18-month sewage-line extension project along Route 286 East may start construction before July 1, pending acceptance of the contract.
“At this point, I think staff and the authority are happy with the price that was received through the bidding process,” said board manager Chris Anderson. “And if all goes well, we could be under construction within the next month.”
Bison was one of six contractors to bid on the extension project, which would service 23 residential and 12 commercial properties in the Route 286 East area, including Campbell Lane; Ober, Hamill and Airport roads; and a small business park along Route 286.
The project will comprise the installation of 11,500 feet of 8-inch gravity sewer pipeline and 3,600 feet of force main sewer line, manholes and a new pump station.
The cost of construction was estimated in late 2021 at $3.4 million, according to a White Township press release. White Township has secured a loan of $3 million from S&T Bank to fund the project.
“We do plan to have a groundbreaking ceremony,” Anderson said, “which we will inform everybody when that takes place.”
Also Wednesday, supervisors unanimously approved submitting an application with Pennsylvania American Water to install two new fire hydrants in the White’s Woods development.
Anderson said that after meeting with American Water, they identified two locations for the hydrants: One would be around 515 Edgewood Ave., and the other would be around 346 Forest Ridge Road. Anderson said he already met and spoke with both property owners.
Anderson said the project is important because “there are no other hydrants there.” And there is no installation cost for the hydrants with Pennsylvania American Water, according to Anderson.
In other news Wednesday, Anderson said the township will purchase a 2024 Peterbilt freightliner truck at the cost of $122,844.02 for hauling blacktop, hauling stone and plowing snow.
“We did budget for a new truck and approve that as part of the budget process,” Anderson said. “It was budgeted for 2022, but that might just carry over for next year.”
Anderson said Peterbilt wasn’t accepting orders for 2023 models and that price ranges for the 2023 freightliners were around $142,000-146,000.
So, Anderson decided to look toward the 2024 freightliner as the cheaper and more tangible option.
White Township will soon sell off some of its older trucks, vehicles and other equipment to raise money for new equipment purchases.
“Several months ago, (we had) approved selling some township equipment,” Anderson said. “What we plan to do is prepare an advertisement with the list of equipment, which includes a 2010 F-350; ... our 1991, 24-foot trailer that we (use to) haul our larger equipment around; a 2009 F-350; and a 2007 loader — it’s a 426 JCB.”
The township will advertise its equipment sales on the Pennsylvania Municibid website.
The township is preparing to apply for a Multimodal Transportation Fund grant with a July 31 deadline from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
White Township public relations and communications specialist Chauncey Ross said the township will apply for roughly $500,000 in grant money to go toward expanding Acorn Street.
“The extension of Acorn Street would take it to Laurel Street, which comes off of Warren Road,” Ross said. “We’ve received grant money to start the development of this.”
The grant money the township is seeking now would be to aid and continue that extension project. Ross said much of the engineering is complete and that the next step would be “moving earth and shaping out this path of the road.”
The Acorn Street extension project would provide a more suitable connector that can handle higher volumes of traffic between Philadelphia Street and Warren Road, Ross explained.
“Anybody wanting to get in-between (Philadelphia Street and Warren Road) is usually cutting through Heritage Oaks,” Ross said. “They’re cutting through residential developments that the roads are not really built to accommodate the kind of traffic load they’re carrying.”
Ross said that reducing the traffic load from residential streets would be a safety improvement and give people in those areas the residential atmosphere they expect. He said it will still be a couple of years before the road is developed, however.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, a representative from Friends of White’s Woods asked for permission to post a flyer on the White’s Woods Nature Center bulletin board advertising an edible and medicinal plant walk event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 13. The event will be conducted by IUP English professor and Jones White Writing Center director Dana Driscoll, according to the flyer.
Those interested in attending the event can register by emailing info@friendsofwhiteswoods.org.