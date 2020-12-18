In an effort to protect the members of the community and the township employees from the spread of COVID-19, the White Township municipal buildings will be closed to the public until further notice.
Limited staff will be available during limited hours by telephone at (724) 463-8585. Payments and other correspondence may be dropped off through the mail slot. Call the office to make arrangements for deliveries.
For recreation business, call the S&T Bank Arena office at (724) 465-2665. Only essential meetings will be held and will be determined on a case-by-case basis.