White Township officials on Monday announced the promotion of its assistant manager to the position of township manager, replacing Milt Lady, who is set to retire.
Chris Anderson, assistant manager since 2013, served previously as code enforcement officer with the township since 2006. He was also an intern in the summer of 2003 while a student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and was a member of the road crew in the summer of 2004.
“I thank the board for giving me this opportunity and I thank the former manager, Milt Lady, for preparing me to take over this position,” Anderson said after his appointment was approved at a reorganization meeting.
Anderson said he will strive to run the township in a manner that is fiscally responsible.
“I show of lot of pride in the township and will do my best to run it as smoothly as it as has always run in the past,” Anderson said.
Anderson replaces Lady, who announced in December his intent to retire effective Jan. 14. Lady, manager since 2013, had been employed by the township since 1997.
“The success enjoyed over the years is a credit to the supervisors and employees and their commitment to serving the community,” Lady said in December. “With guidance from the board of supervisors I believe I am leaving the township in great fiscal condition. The resources are here for years to come to continue the proud tradition of providing the best services to our community.”
Supervisors left the position of assistant manager open and are expected to revisit the vacancy at an upcoming meeting.
Anderson’s salary was not immediately available on Monday.
“I wish Chris and the rest of the staff the best of luck,” Lady said Monday.
In other business at Monday’s reorganization, supervisors:
• Appointed George Lenz as chairman, Richard Gallo as vice chairman, Donna Hill as secretary/treasurer and Ryan Fritz as solicitor. The board also kept Matt Genchur as code enforcement officer, Ryan Shaffer as recreation director and Nick Raymond as assistant recreation director. Also named were Dan Jagman, municipal civil engineer, Bob Ream, sewage enforcement officer, with Jagman as alternate, Tim Willis as road superintendent with Ken Deabenderfer as assistant, and Chauncey Ross as PR/communications specialist.
• Set meeting dates and times for 2022. Supervisors will meet Jan. 12 and 26, Feb. 9 and 23, March 9 and 23, April 13 and 27, May 11 and 25, June 8 and 22, July 13 and 27, Aug. 10 and 24, Sept. 14 and 28, Oct. 12 and 26, Nov. 16 and Dec. 7 and 21. The first meeting of each month will be at 1 p.m., and the second meeting will be at 7 p.m., a change from the previous time of 7:30 p.m.
• Set bonds for the manager and assistant manager at $500,000 each and for the secretary/treasurer for $750,000.
• Designated Berkheimer Tax Administration as tax collector for the local services tax.
• Appointed Sara Frank as auditor.
• Reappointed the following: Nancy Smith, planning commission; Gene Gemmell, municipal authority; Bill Smith, vacancy board; Gemmell, fire services; Jim Parsons, construction code appeals board; Gemmell, Gail McCauley, Dennis Roumm, Bill Smith, Doug Lockard, Nancy Smith, John Somonick and Sandi Gillette to the comprehensive plan committee; Gemmell, Somonick and Lenz, joint sewer coordinating committee; Donna Hill, Nick Raymond and Scott Hamm, safety committee; Matthew Jackson, recreation advisory board; and Ted Kuckuck, Clyde Deabenderfer, Somonick, Lenz and Ken Deabenderfer, ag security advisory board.
• Named the Tax Collection Committee of Gemmell, McCauley and Anderson.
• Named Anderson, McCauley and Terry Lichtenfels as ICC voting reps.
• Named the township manager as the emergency management coordinator and open records officer.
• Named McCauley as voting delegate to the state convention, with Anderson as alternate.
• Set the mileage rate at the IRS 2022 rate of $0.585.
• Authorized to reimburse employees and supervisors for travel expenses to attend workshops and trainings, etc.
• Set holiday dates for the township office to be closed for New Year’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, the day after Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.
• Set the petty cash amount at $150.
• Designated the township manager and secretary/treasurer as purchasing agents and gave blanket approval for manager and treasurer to invest funds.
• Will allow for payment of bills between meetings to avoid penalties or to take discounts.
• Authorized the secretary to advertise for various materials throughout the year.
• Set policy for snow plowing of private driveways. The township will plow driveways only in the case of an emergency at the discretion of the manager and road superintendent.
• Approved the following contributions to social service agencies: Indiana County Humane Society, $2,500; Chevy Chase Community Center, $9,900; Alice Paul House, $2,575; Four Footed Friends, $1,000; and Meals on Wheels, $4,000. The board tabled a motion to provide $100,000, plus $50,000 matching donations, to Citizens’ Ambulance Services, in order to review a contract with CAS and ponder possibly making the whole donation matching funds.
• Set spring yard waste collection for May 23 to 27.
• Set fall leaf collection for Oct. 24 and 31 and Nov 7, 14, and 21.