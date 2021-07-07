The White Township board of supervisors has announced the appointment of Chauncey Ross, of Indiana, as public relations & communications specialist for the township.
Ross, a staff writer for 21 years at The Indiana Gazette and earlier a news reporter for more than 13 years at WDAD Radio, has been selected to coordinate the township’s efforts to cultivate relationships with residents and to promote a positive image of White Township throughout the region.
Ross will be responsible for development of the township website, managing its social media presence and writing hard copy publications meeting the township’s needs.
He will be a point of contact for all area news media. His appointment was effective Tuesday.
As a member of the township’s administration and planning team, Ross will join in researching and writing applications for grant funding for improving transportation, safety, recreation, the economy, infrastructure, family life and other aspects of the White Township community.
The board of supervisors and staff will rely on Ross’ experience in reporting municipal government news and his familiarity with Pennsylvania open records and open meetings regulations to help assure transparency and openness of the township’s business.
Ross will serve as a representative of the township in contact with community groups and organizations, neighboring municipalities and the county-led economic development team.
He also joins the supervisors, township Manager Milt Lady and Assistant Manager Chris Anderson as a contact for township residents to bring their concerns, questions, comments and suggestions about township operations.