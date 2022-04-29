White Township Supervisors Sandi Gillette and George Lenz planted white oak seedlings near the Max Dog Park in Getty Heights Park in observance of Arbor Day. Getty Heights is the third largest of the township’s public parks. In all, White Township cares for well over 250 acres of forested land for area residents’ relaxation and recreation.
featured
White Township observes Arbor Day
- CHAUNCEY ROSS/Gazette
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- DEAR ABBY: In-laws offer sweet deal for home ... with a catch
- Everyday Cheapskate: How to clean the dirty edges of carpet
- Police Log
- Troopers investigate threat at Indiana Senior High
- Biden seeks $33B for Ukraine, signaling long-term commitment
- Supervisors express concerns over Sunshine Act compliance
- Tax collectors issue reminder
- Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine
Most Popular
Articles
- DEAR ABBY: Man uses wife's infidelity to forge an online persona
- THE WAY WE SEE IT: New Dunkin' would stimulate local economy
- Late Death
- Developer unveiling old high school rehab project
- Sgt. Gary R. Moser
- Constance J. Chura
- It's time for Driscoll to go
- Clarence 'Dick' Dixson
- Wolf, PennDOT tout federal infusion into District 10 roadwork
- Penns Manor: Senior bound for Air Force Academy
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.