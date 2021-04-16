Restaurants in Indiana County can tout their meals for free for the next 12 months at S&T Bank Arena in the White Township Recreation Complex along East Pike ... as well as through the recreation complex’s social media links.
“We’re giving them a free ad for a year,” White Township Recreation Director Ryan Shaffer said.
It’s advertising that utilizes 4-by-8 banners produced for $35 by Hi-Tech Color, a subsidiary of Creps United Publications. The participating business is responsible for the banner cost.
“We have approximately 200,000 patrons who come through the doors every year,” said Jessica Prushnok, office manager for the arena that hosts hundreds of events.
That includes more than 150 youth travel hockey games, bringing teams in from all over western Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, and more than 250 adult league hockey and soccer games.
And it includes a lot of events that happen once the ice is put away for the year later this month.
There’s the May Mart Garden & Vendor Expo May 21-22, as well as more than 50 youth programs that each average 25 participating families.
“We conceptualized this back in February, as (pandemic-related) limits were being lifted,” Shaffer said. “We came up with the idea as we sought ways to reach out to the community.”
Ads can go on the ice side, which is available from August to April, or on the turf side.
“It’s first come, first served on placement,” Prushnok said.
The placement goes beyond that placard.
Businesses can get access to their website by a link to whitetownshiprec.org, as well as free social media promotions through the White Township Recreation Facebook and Instagram pages, which currently hold more than 2,200 followers.
And each business will receive 10 free public ice skating passes for their employees.
Given the family nature of S&T Bank Arena, Shaffer said, the ad “needs to be food or food-related.”
And those restaurants that take part in this special promotion will be offered reduced advertising rates to keep those ads up after April of 2022.
For more details, one can contact ryanshaffer@whitetownship.org or jessica@whitetownship.org, or call 724-465-2665 weekdays between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.