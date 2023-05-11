White Township recreation director Ryan Shaffer gave an update on the Kennedy-King Park pickleball courts resurfacing project during a township supervisors meeting Wednesday.
The township shut down the pickleball courts to begin resurfacing them Tuesday, and Shaffer said township crews should be able to finish the project in two weeks if weather permits.
“Assuming the weather cooperates ... at the very earliest, I’d say (we could finish resurfacing the pickleball courts) Wednesday or Thursday next week,” Shaffer said. “We told the pickleball crowd (it should take) two weeks unless weather really hurts us.”
Supervisors initially planned to resurface the pickleball courts after 10 years of use, but with pickleball in such high demand, the courts’ surfaces wore out in only seven years, faster than supervisors expected.
“(Pickleball players) were so busy there that they wore down the quality of that surface quickly due to the level of activity,” Shaffer said. “We did not have (resurfacing the courts) budgeted in this fiscal term.”
But after the Indiana Pickleball Club raised roughly half the funds needed to resurface the courts, supervisors approved expediting the resurfacing project at a March 8 supervisors meeting.
“(The Pickleball Club) asked if they could raise money and contribute,” Shaffer said. “They got together and had a fund drive and donated ($4,000) to us, and because of the donation, the supervisors agreed to push the timeline up to this summer.”
Shaffer said the project should cost roughly $7,000 in materials plus labor.
Also Wednesday, supervisors approved a resolution to submit a $145,000 Greenways, Trails and Recreation grant application for phase two of the township’s amphitheater project, located at the recreation complex off East Pike. The grant application is due May 31.
“That (grant application) will be for phase two of the amphitheater (project),” said township manager Chris Anderson. “That’ll be for the columns and the actual (stage bandshell), then it also includes the final site landscaping, site-lighting, some sun shades, things like that.”
In other news Wednesday, supervisors and township officials made a number of announcements, including:
• The township will add an additional speed sign in Shado-Wood Village.
• The township will move a digital speed sign from Shado-Wood Village to Sexton Road.
• The Indiana Midday Rotary Club is holding Flags for Heroes, a community event to celebrate and honor local heroes. The event will take place from Memorial Day weekend until Flag Day on June 14. Flags cost $50 each, and all profits will go “back into the community recognizing the needs of veterans,” according to township chairperson Gail McCauley.
“(The event is for) anyone who wants to honor a hero in their life,” McCauley said. “It does not have to be a person with a military background; anyone can be honored with a flag. The flags are on Oakland Avenue across from Regency Mall right below the Oakland Cemetery.”
• Spring yard waste curbside collection will take place Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26. Yard waste must be placed in an “orderly manner” behind the curb or ditch line of public road before 7 a.m. Monday, May 22. Only residential yard waste will be collected — branches, brush and garden waste. No grass clippings, paper, glass, plastic, cans or garbage will be collected. Bagged or boxed materials weighing greater than 50 pounds per bag or box will not be collected. More information can be found on White Township’s website at https://www.white township.org/spring-yard waste-collection, or by calling the township office at (724) 463-8585.
