Texas Roadhouse
Courtesy www.texasroadhouse.com

White Township supervisors on Wednesday unanimously approved a plan revision for new land development for a Texas Roadhouse that’s slated to begin construction at the end of 2023 along Oakland Avenue.

The roughly 8,000- square-foot American steakhouse chain will be located at 2920 Oakland Ave., on the same lot as ALDI, according to White Township manager Chris Anderson.