White Township supervisors on Wednesday unanimously approved a plan revision for new land development for a Texas Roadhouse that’s slated to begin construction at the end of 2023 along Oakland Avenue.
The roughly 8,000- square-foot American steakhouse chain will be located at 2920 Oakland Ave., on the same lot as ALDI, according to White Township manager Chris Anderson.
The resolution supervisors approved Wednesday is one of the first steps needed for Texas Roadhouse to begin construction. The resolution allows the township to submit sanitary sewer documentation to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) for approval.
“When you do a land development plan, you typically look at sanitary sewer planning, and in order to have sanitary sewer planning, there are requirements you have to put in place,” Anderson said. “One of those (requirements) is this resolution authorizing the township to submit documentation to the DEP to approve the water use going into our sanitary sewer system for the township.”
This process is standard for most new land development plans, according to Anderson. After the township submits the necessary documentation, the DEP must approve the sanitary sewer plan before the township can sell Texas Roadhouse the taps needed to tie into the local sewer system, Anderson said.
Township supervisor Sandi Gillette said she was excited to get the ball rolling. She believes the incoming Texas Roadhouse, which will accommodate around 314 seats, has generated a lot of “spark” and “interest” among residents, and as a supervisor, she wants to make it easier for new businesses to open and operate within the township.
“I think (the Texas Roadhouse) is generating a lot of interest, a lot of talk and spark,” Gillette said. “We always work toward cooperating with any business that wants to come in and try to make things easier (for them) rather than more difficult.
“I was surprised (the Texas Roadhouse) is that large. I mean, you don’t see that many seats anymore at a lot of places, so I’m excited.”
In other news Wednesday, supervisors unanimously approved a resolution that will allow Presbyterian Senior Living, a 501©(3) nonprofit, to finance two projects through tax-exempt bonds.
“Presbyterian (Senior Living) has multiple projects across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania that they’re looking to upgrade facilities — their roofs, parking areas, interior remodels, kitchen remodels,” Anderson said. “(They) would like to finance the cost of these projects on a tax-exempt basis, as it will save them money on interest moving forward.”
The Internal Revenue Code stipulates that 501©(3) nonprofits seeking tax-exempt financing for a project must obtain approval from the elected officials representing the area in which the project will take place, according to Anderson.
“(501©(3) nonprofits) have to obtain approval from elected officials in the municipality where they’re going to be using those funds,” Anderson said. “(Presbyterian Senior Living) plans to use the funds for both ... Grace Manor and St. Andrew’s Village, which are located here in White Township.
“So, what we approved is a resolution authorizing the signature of a certificate of approval, understanding that Presbyterian Senior Living will be taking out a (tax-exempt) loan for Grace Manor and St. Andrew’s Village.”
Also Wednesday, township code enforcement officer Jonathan Major announced a new door hanger program to address simple code violations within the township.
“Our code enforcement officer developed a door hanger for simple code violations like mowing grass, or garbage, or maybe a parked vehicle issue or something like that,” Anderson said. “We’re going to utilize these door hangers as a first reminder of, ‘Hey, you’ve got this going on.’”
Township officials will use these orange door hangers to inform residents of any code violations they may need to address.
“(The orange door hangers) will have general information about the township and a link to our code, and then there’s a space in there where we can fill in what the violation is and what the corrective action is,” Anderson said. “So, if you get a door hanger, take a look at it, and feel free to give us a call at the township, and if necessary address what was on it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.