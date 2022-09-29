After adjourning a supervisors meeting Wednesday, White Township supervisors decided to pause the township’s bow-hunting program in White’s Woods that was set to begin Saturday.
The township had adopted a deer management program in December 2021 that would have allowed bow hunting in White’s Woods for a select few hunters who applied with the township. Four hunters were approved for the program, but after residents and Friends of White’s Woods members raised a variety of property and safety concerns, the board decided to take a step back and look at how to implement the program more favorably.
“I see no reason why we can’t step back, but we get bombarded with calls regarding the deer population,” said supervisor Gail McCauley. “We’re trying as a board to come up with a solution to help everyone. ... So, let’s take a step back. Let’s go back to the drawing board, pick the dates.”
The township did not set definitive dates for bow hunting in the woods when supervisors approved the plan last year, so township recreations director Ryan Shaffer and township manager Chris Anderson decided to align the program with the state’s bow-hunting seasons.
“(Saturday) is the Pennsylvania state opener of bow season,” Anderson said, “so with no date specified, Ryan and I assumed (the start date) was the deer season.”
Supervisor Sandi Gillete, however, said she wasn’t aware that White’s Woods would be open for bow hunting Saturday, and residents who spoke during the supervisors meeting said they were not aware until recently, either.
Shaffer, who was placed in charge of the deer management program, said it’s up to the supervisors to determine whether to resume plans to bow hunt in White’s Woods.
“Everything’s postponed,” Shaffer said. “We only had four (hunters), but because that’s postponed, we’ll be notifying those hunters that they won’t be allowed to enter the woods.”
Shaffer said he will take down signage posted in the woods notifying park-goers about the upcoming bow season now that hunting in the woods has been postponed. He said the township will also inform the public of the recent change through media channels.
“That signage will come down as early as possible tomorrow morning,” Shaffer said. “And I’m sure we’re going to be active on our various channels.”