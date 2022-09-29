White Township

After adjourning a supervisors meeting Wednesday, White Township supervisors decided to pause the township’s bow-hunting program in White’s Woods that was set to begin Saturday.

The township had adopted a deer management program in December 2021 that would have allowed bow hunting in White’s Woods for a select few hunters who applied with the township. Four hunters were approved for the program, but after residents and Friends of White’s Woods members raised a variety of property and safety concerns, the board decided to take a step back and look at how to implement the program more favorably.