White Township

White Township officials have postponed emergency sewer line work along Indian Springs Road (state Route 4422) from today to Wednesday due to stormy weather, according to a township news release Monday.

Crews with Risinger Landscaping Supplies and Excavating will start work at 7 a.m. Wednesday to replace a collapsed sanitary sewer pipeline on the north side of Indian Springs Road between Timbersprings Drive and Rustic Lodge Road.

Tags