White Township officials have postponed emergency sewer line work along Indian Springs Road (state Route 4422) from today to Wednesday due to stormy weather, according to a township news release Monday.
Crews with Risinger Landscaping Supplies and Excavating will start work at 7 a.m. Wednesday to replace a collapsed sanitary sewer pipeline on the north side of Indian Springs Road between Timbersprings Drive and Rustic Lodge Road.
“There was a collapse in our sanitary sewer line, the old terracotta pipe,” said township manager Chris Anderson in a July 27 supervisors meeting. “The repairs are about 15 feet deep, which complicates it. There’s always a risk for safety when you get that deep. (It requires) specialized equipment.”
Risinger was one of three companies that submitted bids for the project, including Shadco LLC, of Home, and Ray Winters and Sons, of Indiana. Risinger’s $38,000 bid was the lowest of the three, according to Anderson.
Risinger will control traffic on the road’s eastbound lane until the project’s expected completion by early that evening. The road will not be closed.
Since the sanitary sewer line’s collapse, township road/sewer crews have been bypass pumping 24/7 to eliminate backups, according to Anderson.
In addition to the emergency sewer line work, White Township’s road crew will replace two stormwater drain pipes this week as weather permits under Barclay Road and North Sixth Street. Both these projects will require road closures.
“The inlets and cross pipes were found to be in disrepair,” Anderson said, “and we plan to replace both.”
Both projects will involve replacing 30-40 feet of piping, according to Anderson.
The township road crew will begin replacing a pipe under Barclay Road, near the Tyson Farms neighborhood, at 8 a.m. today with expected completion by early this afternoon.
According to the township news release, northbound traffic may reach Hammersmith Drive (east side), and southbound traffic may reach Seabrook Drive (east side) and the residences as far as 960 Barclay Road (west side).
The township road crew will begin replacing a pipe under North Sixth Street at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The project does not have an estimated completion time, according to the news release.
Township officials said that northbound traffic from Indiana Borough may reach Croyhill Drive (west side) and 521 N. Sixth St. (east side). Southbound traffic may reach 540 N. Sixth St. (west side) and 533 N. Sixth St. (east side).
By completing these projects in-house, the township must pay for only material costs, according to Anderson.
“The smaller projects like this we can do in-house,” Anderson said. “We have the necessary equipment to do it.”