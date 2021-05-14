White Township is conducting its 2021 Spring Yard Waste Collection, with curbside collection May 24 through 28.
Township officials said only residential yard waste is to be collected — branches, brush and garden waste. No grass clippings, paper, glass, plastic cans or garbage is to be included.
Yard waste must be placed in an orderly manner behind the curb or ditch line of public road before 7 a.m. May 24.
During collection week, White Township crews will travel along public roads in the township, collecting acceptable materials properly placed by the road.
Those crews will not enter onto private property to retrieve any materials.
Woody materials will be run through a chipping machine.
Bagged or boxed materials weighing greater than 50 pounds per bag or box will not be collected.
Items to be collected are as follows:
• Tree branches and trimmings — less than 5-inch diameter and 8-foot maximum lengths.
• Shrubbery trimmings —reasonably sized piles and no thorny shrubs.
• Garden waste — plant growth only, placed in cardboard boxes or biodegradable paper bags (no plastic bags), less than 50 pounds.
White Township reserves the right to not collect excessive or large amounts of waste due to lot clearing operations.
If in doubt, call the township office at (724) 463-8585 for prior approval.
There also is another option to curbside collection. The township said yard waste may be delivered to the Indiana County Recycling Center at 1715 Route 119 South, Homer City.