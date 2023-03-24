White Township received a total of $176,207 in grant monies last week for upgrades to Kennedy-King Park and for a road safety improvement project, township officials announced Wednesday during a supervisors meeting.
White Township received $94,977 to install bathrooms in Kennedy-King Park and $81,230 for crosswalk safety upgrades involving a number of township roads.
The money comes from a pool of $3.1 million the commonwealth Financing Authority awarded Thursday, March 16, for numerous Indiana County municipal projects and purchases.
“The program is called the Local Share Account, and basically it’s the state redistributing money in taxes imposed on casinos, race tracks, gambling operations throughout the state,” said township public relations and communications specialist Chauncey Ross. “There was no local match requirement, but if our costs exceed that, we will cover the difference.”
The township will install a men’s and women’s restroom at Kennedy-King Park between the basketball courts and Clinton Street, across the street from the softball field, according to Ross.
Although White Township is not required to match any of the grant monies, the township proposed assuming the costs of installing a concrete pad and the water and sewer connections for the Kennedy-King Park restrooms at an estimated cost of $15,500.
Presently, the park has only one porta-potty for public use.
“Right now, there’s a Porta-John on site,” Ross said. “It’s just one. Everybody uses it. So, this will be a welcomed upgrade.”
Ross said there’s no solid timeline as to when the township will begin installing the two new restrooms.
The township’s crosswalk safety upgrades will involve the purchase of a portable roadside message board and the application of thermoplastic pavement markings on 17 designated roads and streets throughout White Township.
The pavement markings will designate stop points at signal-controlled intersections, crosswalks, turn lanes and a hiking and biking trail crossing, Ross said. The markers will indicate turning lanes, mark crosswalks for pedestrians and designate a crossing for hikers and bikers along the Hoodlebug Trail.
“In many areas, years of wear and tear have erased the original markings from the roads and streets,” Ross said. “To further enhance roadway safety, the township also proposed (purchasing) a portable, trailer-mounted remote-controlled variable message signboard to display vital and timely information for motorists.”
The township plans to mark the traffic/pedestrian control features on Route 286 at Airport Road/Ober Road; South Sixth Street (Route 954) at Lucerne Road/Ferguson Road; South Sixth Street (Route 954) at Indian Springs Road; Wayne Avenue at Old Route 119; Wayne Avenue at Indian Springs Road; Wayne Avenue at Rose Street; Wayne Avenue at Pratt Drive/Hospital Road; Rose Street at Hoodlebug Trail; Oakland Avenue at Rose Street/Warren Road; Warren Road at Lilac Street; Ben Franklin Road South at Lowe’s Drive No. 1; Ben Franklin Road South at Lowe’s Drive No. 2; Ben Franklin Road at Shelly Drive; Philadelphia Street at Ben Franklin Road; and Philadelphia Street at Shelly Drive; North 12th Street at Forest Ridge Road; and Clinton Street at Josephine Avenue.
The mobile message display system would be used as needed throughout White Township.
In other news Wednesday, township supervisors made a number of other announcements, including:
• The township will put its 1997 John Deer Tractor up for auction on Municibid, an online government auctions website for government surplus.
“It’s approaching the end of its useful life,” said township manager Chris Anderson, “and it’s used every year for multiple fields, multiple jobs, everything like that. It served its purpose. It was time to replace.”
• The township received brand new Kubota model L4701 tractor from Walker & Walker Equipment, of Shelocta, to replace the 1997 John Deer Tractor. The township ordered the Kubota in early January for roughly $30,000.
• The recreation complex playground is expected to open again in late April after being cordoned off in September for upgrades. Ross said the central wooden apparatus in the playground will be replaced with a plastic unit.
• Supervisors unanimously approved purchasing three $500,000, six-month CDs with an annual yield of 4.2 percent from First Commonwealth Bank.
• Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution allowing the township to dispose of certain financial records from prior to 2015.
“We’re required to hold documents for only a certain length of time,” said township secretary and treasurer Donna Hill. “Like our financials, bank statements, accounts payable and receivables, (we’re required to hold them) for seven years. So, everything prior to 2015, we’re able to get rid of.”