White Township has been awarded a $250,000 grant by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, according to state Sen. Joe Pittman and state Rep. Jim Struzzi.
The township is planning to install about 12,000 feet of sewer lines, install 50 sanitary manholes and a sewage pump station, and provide service to 36 new customers.
The township plans to receive bids for the project in September, and construction should begin by the end of the year. The total project cost is estimated at $3.42 million.
“This project will not only address contamination issues created by the failure of on-lot sewage systems in the area, it will also be a major catalyst for future economic development efforts in the Airport Road area,” Pittman, R-Indiana, said in a news release. “This will improve the quality of life for current residents and promote future economic growth and job creation for White Township and neighboring municipalities.”
“Faulty or unsanitary sewer systems present a risk not only to public health, but to the environment as well,” said Struzzi, R-Indiana. “These funds will go a long way in ensuring safe, efficient and effective sewage for the residents of White Township.”
“On behalf of the White Township Board of Supervisors, we are grateful for the support Senator Pittman and Representative Struzzi have made available to White Township,” said George Lenz, chairman of the White Township supervisors. “These funds will allow our municipal sewer system to expand into the Route 286 East area near the airport, cure existing on-lot sewer systems and allow further development of the 286 Highway East corridor.”
The funding comes from the H20 PA-Water Supply, Sewer & Stormwater program.