Beacon Sound Systems LLC is a broadcasting and audio/visual production company focused on live events, located at 57 Grandview Ave. Ext., where the former Jim Davis Auto Body shop once operated.

Mutts of Merit owner Kelly Lee Coleman proposed White Township develop a noise ordinance during the public comment portion of a township supervisors meeting Wednesday.

Coleman proposed the noise ordinance in response to live music performances at Beacon Sound Systems LLC, a broadcasting and audio/visual production company focused on live events. Beacon is located at the former Jim Davis Auto Body garage building along Grandview Avenue, where Coleman lives and operates her dog park for reactionary and aggressive dogs.

