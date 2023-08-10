Mutts of Merit owner Kelly Lee Coleman discussed the prospect of a noise ordinance and proposed a special event permit ordinance during a White Township supervisors meeting Wednesday in response to live music that was played across the street from her home.
Coleman, a White Township resident who lives along Grandview Avenue Extension, where she owns and operates a dog park for reactionary and aggressive dogs, has been asking supervisors to develop a noise ordinance since April. Supervisors have repeatedly asserted they’re investigating the feasibility of a noise ordinance but that the process takes time.
During Wednesday’s supervisors meeting, Coleman took a different approach and handed supervisors an 11-page draft ordinance for special event permitting that would give the township power to regulate events “such as parades, assemblies, fairs, etc.”
“Limitations do need to be put in place,” Coleman said. “It may not come in the sense of a noise ordinance, but what I’m proposing to you is going to be a request for you to consider special permitting for events. ... It may be a groundwork and a foundation so we can keep residents safe, so we can keep our homes safe.”
Coleman’s primary complaints have stemmed from music being played at Beacon Sound Systems LLC, a broadcasting and audio/visual production company focused on live events that operates directly across from her home.
Beacon hosted its first live music event along Grandview Avenue Extension in July, when the sound systems company collaborated with Four Footed Friends to raise money for the animal shelter.
Coleman played audio from the event on a portable speaker she brought to the supervisors meeting Wednesday to demonstrate the noise level she could hear from her home. She said she recorded a noise level of 92.7 decibels on her decibel meter, which she posted a video of on her Mutts of Merit Facebook page. Her post received a number of comments from individuals who claimed they also heard the event’s music and thought it was excessive.
“There was eight hours of 92.7 decibels of sound recorded from my porch,” Coleman said. “According to the national Library of Medicine, this level will cause significant hearing impairment.”
Two individuals who attended the Beacon event, township resident Robert Sankey and supervisor Eugene Gemmell, said they didn’t think it was quite as noisy as Coleman suggested.
“I felt compelled to come here today to voice my opposition against (a township) noise ordinance,” Sankey said. “I actually attended that particular event (Coleman) was referencing. And, while I didn’t think the music was especially loud ... I can appreciate what (she was) saying. The parking was tight there. It was rainy, it was muddy, etc. And it’s (Coleman’s) right to ask for remedy. But there should be an alternative to resolving this particular dispute.
“A noise ordinance that impacts more than 15,000 residents, 6,000-plus households, countless businesses, for the sake of an individual or a single issue is wrong.”
Gemmell said he attended the event to investigate whether the noise was excessive. He said the event was well-organized and that he didn’t notice any excessive noise, rowdiness or blocked streets.
There was one moment, around 7 p.m., that the music got particularly loud and could have exceeded 90 decibels, according to Gemmell. But he said the rest of the event was probably around 70 decibels. Gemmell also checked the surrounding areas to see how far the noise traveled, but he said he observed only minimal noise coming from the event.
“If it doesn’t get any worse than that, it’s not bad,” Gemmell said. “Sometimes, we have to put up with things we don’t like.”
Gemmell said he would not vote to approve a noise ordinance based on his observations so far, but he plans to continue observing the area and wants other supervisors to do the same.
Although Coleman still wants to advocate for a noise ordinance, she mostly wants to remedy the situation, she said, which is why she developed a draft ordinance for special event permitting, and which she believes would be a “win-win” for the township and its residents.
“(Special event permitting) allows the township to generate revenue by permitting the events, which, in turn, allows the township to oversee activities and gatherings while setting limitations and having oversight,” Coleman said.
“At this point, I want potential remedies. I want an end-game because I’ve been living in sheer hell for five months.”
Township manager Chris Anderson said the township has already looked into special event permitting and plans to discuss that topic at the next comprehensive plan steering committee meeting, along with the feasibility of a noise ordinance.
Township chairperson Gail McCauley said the township is not ignoring Coleman’s pleas but that developing or amending any ordinance takes a considerable amount time and research. She referenced the amendment supervisors made to the township’s dangerous structures ordinance, which the township began working on in August 2021 and adopted in February 2023.
“The township always proceeds cautiously on any ordinance that is presented before this board for adoption,” McCauley said. “We now have an ordinance to help with the safety of pools. It took us a long time to come up with that ordinance, not because we didn’t care but because we wanted to come up with something that could meet the needs of our community. We have a suburban and rural community, and it takes time to come up with something that will fit everyone. ... It’s unfortunate, but we cannot legislate good neighbors. I wish we could. ...
“I assure you, we will move cautiously and try to do the very best we can for everyone in this community.”
In other news Wednesday, supervisors unanimously passed a number of items of business, including:
• Imposing a 35 mph speed limit on Sexton Road. Previously, the township had no speed limit along Sexton Road, meaning drivers could travel however fast they wanted without the risk of being fined.
“There was no ordinance establishing a maximum speed limit on Sexton Road,” Anderson said. “So, we did the necessary speed study, found the 85th percentile speed and determined that 35 mph is the correct speed for that roadway.”
• Approving the Indiana Country Club’s annual Labor Day fireworks show at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3. The rain date for the fireworks display is Monday, Sept. 4.
• Submitting a $2.3 million multimodal transportation grant through the Commonwealth Financing Authority to completely fund the township’s Acorn Street extension project.
“The scope (of this project) is a connector road that would connect Philadelphia Street and Lilac Street,” Anderson said. “The time frame (for the project) relies on funding.”
Also Wednesday, township resident Tammy Curry gave an update on the Sept. 23-24 Fall Festival she’s planning at the township’s S&T Bank Arena/recreation complex. Curry said she’s already booked four bands and two soloists for the Fall Festival as well as 22 food trucks and 66 vendors. Curry’s most recent festival, the Ethnic Food, Music, Crafter/Vendor Festival held in June, had nearly 5,000 attendees, according to Curry, and she’s hoping for a similar turnout at the Fall Fest.
“I expect a big, big crowd again this time,” Curry said. “Save the dates.”
