WHITE TOWNSHIP.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Mutts of Merit owner Kelly Lee Coleman discussed the prospect of a noise ordinance and proposed a special event permit ordinance during a White Township supervisors meeting Wednesday in response to live music that was played across the street from her home.

Coleman, a White Township resident who lives along Grandview Avenue Extension, where she owns and operates a dog park for reactionary and aggressive dogs, has been asking supervisors to develop a noise ordinance since April. Supervisors have repeatedly asserted they’re investigating the feasibility of a noise ordinance but that the process takes time.