Several White Township residents discussed the prospect of a township noise ordinance during the public comment portion of a regular supervisors meeting Wednesday.
Mutts of Merit owner Kelly Lee Coleman proposed a township noise ordinance at an April 12 supervisors meeting. During that meeting, Supervisor Eugene Gemmell spoke about some of the challenges with adopting a noise ordinance in White Township, which has rural, suburban and urban populations as well as no zoning, meaning properties such as farms or businesses can border residences.
“One problem ... we always run across whenever we get into something like this, White Township is very rural in some areas and urban in other areas,” Gemmell said. “Any ordinance we pass has to cover the whole township. It can’t just be an ordinance for Grandview, or Fulton Run, or whatever. It has to cover the whole township, and that’s where the difficulty comes in.
“I can think of two areas in our township where we have shooting ranges. Obviously, they would violate a noise ordinance. We have farmers starting at daylight or earlier with noisy tractors. ... This is what we have to overcome.”
Coleman came back to supervisors Wednesday once again to discuss the importance and feasibility of adopting a township noise ordinance.
“Where there is civilization, there will be noise,” Coleman said in a written proposal she handed out to supervisors. “It cannot be prevented nor is it expected not to exist. What the township needs is limits as to when noise can occur and what decibels are deemed reasonable.”
Coleman provided a noise ordinance from Uwchlan Township in Chester County, which she said had a similar demographic and makeup to White Township, as well as applicable laws that exempt agriculture and mining operations from nuisance ordinances.
Coleman argued White Township could model noise ordinances from similar townships. She said legal exemptions would prevent noise ordinances from impacting local farming and mining operations and that loud businesses such as shooting ranges wouldn’t be impacted, either, because they don’t typically operate in the late evening.
Another White Township resident, Tammy Curry, however, said she had an issue with Coleman’s proposed noise ordinance.
Curry, who said she lives next to two particularly noisy businesses, a saw mill and airport, was concerned a township noise ordinance would unnecessarily hinder business operations, which would ultimately impact the local community and economy.
“If a small business moves in, there is going to be construction,” Curry said. “That happens. If someone’s trying to open up a small business that’s going to help with fundraisers, groups that want to have fundraisers, residents that are trying to find a smaller venue for a smaller wedding and things like that, it’s going to happen. It’s called progress. It’s called growth. I think it’s going to bring a lot in.
“(Supervisors) talked about the (upcoming Lions Club) fireworks display. Is that going to bother people? Probably. Will dogs have problems with it? Yeah. I have a dog. I have cats. I have 19 chickens. I have a guy running a saw mill. I can’t help it. That’s what he does for a living. I’m not going to try to stop that.”
Curry, who said the saw mill opened across the street from her home after she moved in 20 years ago, said living with the noise is part of being a good neighbor.
Another White Township resident, Blair Coleman, said part of being a good neighbor should also include being mindful of surrounding residences, especially when it comes to noise and other nuisances.
“Tammy said she tries to get along with her neighbors,” Blair Coleman said. “But at the same time, the neighbors should try to get along with people who have been there for 50 years, like myself.
“To give you an example of neighbors getting along with me, the other evening, my neighbor ... fired up his diesel tractor at 12:30 a.m. And he’s mowing right across with the light shining in my daughter’s bedroom from his tractor. Is that a neighbor trying to get along with a neighbor? I don’t think so.”
Under the correspondence portion of the meeting, supervisors said they received a letter opposing a township noise ordinance. The Indiana Gazette filed a right to know request Thursday afternoon to review that letter, but as of Thursday evening, White Township did not provide a copy of that letter.
In other news Wednesday, White Township supervisors made a number of announcements and unanimously approved a number of items of business, including:
• Supervisors approved a fireworks display for the Indiana Lions Club’s 100th anniversary celebration May 20 at the former BiLo complex near the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex (KCAC), 1125 Wayne Ave.
• Supervisors announced they would delay action on a DCED grant resolution for phase 2 of the amphitheater project at the White Township Recreation Complex until the May 10 supervisors meeting. The grant deadline is May 31.
• The township received speeding complaints in Shado-Wood Village and will put up a speed reminder to calm traffic.
• The township will continue street sweeping with the intent to sweep every township road. White Township has 85 miles of municipal roadway and only one street sweeper, making the process fairly time-consuming, according to township manager Chris Anderson.
