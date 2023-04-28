WHITE TOWNSHIP.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Several White Township residents discussed the prospect of a township noise ordinance during the public comment portion of a regular supervisors meeting Wednesday.

Mutts of Merit owner Kelly Lee Coleman proposed a township noise ordinance at an April 12 supervisors meeting. During that meeting, Supervisor Eugene Gemmell spoke about some of the challenges with adopting a noise ordinance in White Township, which has rural, suburban and urban populations as well as no zoning, meaning properties such as farms or businesses can border residences.