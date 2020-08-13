Work is planned above and below ground today and Friday in White Township.
Weather permitting, Grannas Brothers will pave a series of roads. Under contract for the township’s 2020 Liquid Fuel Paving Program, Grannas Brothers will cover Woodland Road from Thompson Road to its end, and Thompson Road from state Route 4005 to its end.
Both were slated for completion by 6 p.m. today. On Friday, crews will work Whippoorwill Street from Hamill Road to Oriole Avenue, and Oriole from Whippoorwill to Hamill, both between 6:45 a.m. and 4 p.m., Meadowlark Street from Oriole to Hamill between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., and McGregor Street between state Routes 4007 and 4005 between noon and 6 p.m. In all cases, the roads in question will be closed during paving.
Meanwhile, weather permitting, due to public sanitary sewer piping repairs, North Fifth Avenue will be closed between Center Street and Old Route 119 (state Route 4005) today and Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Local traffic will be permitted, but through-travel will not be possible on North Fifth Avenue during the times of closure.
In the case of inclement weather, the work will be rescheduled for the next work day.