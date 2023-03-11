White Township has asked Friends of White’s Woods and the group’s supporters to let township officials know if they have any information about who is responsible for recent damage in the White’s Woods complex straddling the township’s boundary with the north end of Indiana Borough.
“A few days ago we got some reports from various patrons to the park,” township Recreation Director Ryan Shaffer said.
Those reports told of paint on numerous saplings, poles and bark-skinning/destruction of numerous trees, mostly along the Friend’s Trail extension that connects to College Lodge Road and Roger’s Trail that connects the ridge trail to the Spring Trail at the top of the hill near the map/sign/picnic table in the park.
“We have no leads at this point,” Shaffer said. “It is on a lesser-used trail.”
The township is asking anyone with information about the damage or painting of trees in White’s Woods to email recinfo@whitetownship.org or to call the recreation office (724) 465-2665.
FWW said in an email that “it is important to stop this damage now. We certainly don’t want it to continue. It has been a shock — White’s Woods users have been so careful and respectful of our forest, without fail, for so long.”