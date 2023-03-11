Damage in White's Woods

This PHOTO showing damage to trees in White’s Woods was posted on the White Township Recreation Complex/ S&T Arena Facebook page. Township officials are asking anyone who has information about the damage or painting of trees in White’s Woods to please email recinfo@whitetownship.org or call (724) 465-2665.

 Couirtesy White Township Recreation

White Township has asked Friends of White’s Woods and the group’s supporters to let township officials know if they have any information about who is responsible for recent damage in the White’s Woods complex straddling the township’s boundary with the north end of Indiana Borough.

“A few days ago we got some reports from various patrons to the park,” township Recreation Director Ryan Shaffer said.

