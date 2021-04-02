In response to a letter from an organization concerned about the future of White’s Woods Nature Center, White Township Manager Milt Lady said Tuesday that the township’s solicitor is looking into the situation that follows the March 24 township board of supervisors meeting.
“We believe that the White Township Board of Supervisors has violated the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act ... once again,” directors of Friends of White’s Woods wrote in a letter dated March 25, but released Monday night to the Gazette.
“I’ve been told by our solicitor we do have to schedule a special meeting,” Lady said. “At this point it looks like we will address any action items that were discussed at that (March 24) meeting at our next meeting,” on April 14 at 1 p.m.
Those items — as heard on recordings posted by township officials Wednesday on the whitetownship.org website — include an expansion of attendance that can be allowed in to the meeting room to 17, that would be within social distancing guidelines set by the federal Centers for Disease Control and eased by Gov. Tom Wolf effective April 4.
Lady said those 17 likely would include five board members, five township staffers, two news media representatives and five from the public.
A problem with the internet caused township staff not to be able to share the March 24 meeting with those tuned in via a GoToMeeting link.
“The meeting was, for all intents and purposes, closed to the public,” the FWW directors wrote. They noted that the township municipal building lobby was closed to the public and that “public access to this March 24 scheduled meeting is possible only through a virtual ‘gotomeeting’ link.”
Assistant Township Manager Chris Anderson tried without success during the first 20 minutes of the meeting to dial up that link.
Solicitor Ryan Fritz of Delaney & Fritz P.C. said during the meeting that the March 24 gathering was a legal one despite the lack of an internet link.
“We’re not keeping anyone out,” Fritz said. “This is a technological issue.”
FWW’s directors think otherwise, noting that “approximately 10 people signed into this virtual meeting link, were held in a virtual ‘waiting room’ for about ten minutes, and then allowed to ‘enter’ the meeting, sharing conversation with one another, ostensibly waiting for the scheduled meeting to begin.”
As their letter went on, “citizens who had legitimately entered the meeting as directed by instructions posted on the White Township website were denied their legally-established right to participate in the March 24 meeting, including the right to offer public comment about both agenda and non-agenda items.”
They said one township citizen called the township office at 7:50 p.m. and “was assured that the meeting had not yet started ... but in response to a later email, sent at 8:30 p.m. while still waiting for the meeting to begin, this citizen was informed that the meeting had taken place, rather than be postponed, in spite of the fact that the only means of meeting access announced to the public was unavailable.”
Lady said one citizen scheduled to speak via that link, Judy Holliday, has been rescheduled for the April 14 meeting.
Other matters approved last week but likely to be reconsidered April 14 include a two-year extension of current vision benefits for township employees; authorization to write PennDOT to request on behalf of the Clymer American Legion the renaming a bridge carrying Route 119 over Route 286 for the late Vietnam veteran Timothy Rice; and a resolution at the request of Pennsylvania One Call recognizing April as “Pennsylvania 811 Safe Digging Month.”
The board also mulled over a buyout of the cellular tower lease in the White Township Recreation Complex, but chose not to act on that idea.
The meeting ended with an executive session to consider a real estate matter.
“We also request that the audio recording of this March 24, 2021 event ... be provided to (FWW’s email address),” the FWW directors wrote.
Lady acknowledged that the township has received a right-to-know request under the state’s Open Records Law from FWW to release that recording.
On Wednesday, the township posted two recordings from the March 24 meeting, a 35-minute, 51-second portion that preceded the executive session, and a 20-second epilogue in which Fritz was heard saying the private session dealt with a real estate matter.
Lady said the recording is usually available upon request until the minutes of a meeting are approved.
As they did last week, FWW also provided items that illustrate the argument about the Sunshine Act, in this case once again calling attention to a problem in the Scranton School District, but also releasing a copy of a newspaper article about a problem that forced the city of McKeesport to postpone a recent council meeting.
Three times over the past 25 years, FWW has challenged township plans for removing timber and invasive plant species, preferring instead that the township preserve the approximately 245-acre complex along the Indiana borough line “as a natural area by allowing a natural succession into a mature hardwood forest.”
FWW also filed a legal complaint last year about alleged violations of the Sunshine Act at multiple meetings, prompting the township to exercise a cure given in state law, by meeting on July 20 to ratify disputed matters dating back to June 2019.