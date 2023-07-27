WHITE TOWNSHIP.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

White Township supervisors unanimously appointed Justin Reichel to the township’s safety committee Wednesday to replace the vacant seat left by township road crew member Ryan Stossel.

The township’s safety committee is state-certified through the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry and aims at mitigating safety hazards throughout township projects. Each committee member represents a different municipal department such as the township’s road, sewer, recreation and administrative departments.