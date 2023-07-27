White Township supervisors unanimously appointed Justin Reichel to the township’s safety committee Wednesday to replace the vacant seat left by township road crew member Ryan Stossel.
The township’s safety committee is state-certified through the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry and aims at mitigating safety hazards throughout township projects. Each committee member represents a different municipal department such as the township’s road, sewer, recreation and administrative departments.
After Stossel’s recent departure, supervisors needed to find a new road crew member to fill his seat and thought Reichel was a good fit.
“The safety committee meets once a month and is made up of representatives from every department in the township,” said township manager Chris Anderson. “We just had a road crew member recently leave (the safety committee), and with his departure, Justin will step into that spot.”
During those monthly meetings, committee members review materials related to workers’ compensation and liability and develop ways to reduce exposure to risks, Anderson said
“We talk about any safety items that need purchased, any safety issues, (and we) do accident reviews,” Anderson said.
Also Wednesday, supervisors gave an update on the Kennedy King Park restroom project that’s been underway since the beginning of 2022. Supervisors changed the scope of the project from installing a prefabricated restroom to building the restroom from scratch, according to township public relations and communications specialist Chauncey Ross.
“When we originally put in the application for that project, we proposed installing a prefabricated restroom that we’d import, have delivered, take off a crane and put in place and be ready to go,” Ross said. “(Since applying for the project), we’ve looked at it, and we’re confident we can build it with materials here, have our staff do the work or have a contractor put that together.”
The project will still be funded by the $94,977 Local Share Account grant the township received for the restrooms in March. Ross said building the restroom from scratch will allow the township to customize its amenities more favorably.
“There will be a baby changing station (and) water (fountains with) taps for people to fill their water bottles,” Ross said. “Those were not part of the prefab model that we were looking at. So, we’ll have more features to it. And the obvious advantage is, instead of spending money in another state for a prefab, we’ll be spending money on local work, local materials.”
In other news Wednesday, township planning and code enforcement officer Jonathan Major said he’s in the process of updating the township’s floodplain ordinance to remain compliant with new federal and state floodplain standards.
“Our floodplain ordinance was adopted in 2012, and since then, there’s been some updates to best practice and some regulations on the federal side of things,” Major said. “We (want to remain compliant) with the National Flood Insurance Program, so this is to make sure we’re continually updating our codes so they’re in line with ... national best practices.”
Major said he’s been reading through model floodplain ordinances from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) and comparing them with the township’s current ordinance to see what changes may need made.
“There may be some areas where we don’t need to make changes, (and) there might be some areas where we see changes that need made,” Major said. “So, I’m taking notes and then making those suggestions to the supervisors because (the White Township floodplain ordinance) will have to be amended as part of our code.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.