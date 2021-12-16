White Township supervisors on Wednesday approved the 2020 budget as previously advertised, with no increases in taxes or fees for residents.
Township Manager Milt Lady said the balanced budget has expenditures of of $10,217,035.07, supplemented by a draw down of reserved funds of $1,290,000.
Lady said the budget includes a lot of projects, with a focus on stormwater and paving.
Expenditures include $4,670,167 from the general fund and $585,000 from the state fund, as well as $250,000 shown for the Route 286 sewer extension and $1,255,000 of American Rescue Plan Funds.
Also on Wednesday, supervisors formally approved the White Township Stewardship Committee, known as the woodlot management committee during the formation period.
At the least meeting, supervisors named the following to the committee:
Those announced prior were:
• David Dahlheimer
• Sierra Davis
• Barb Hauge
• Jeffrey Geesey
• Matthew Klunk
Hauge will serve as the committee’s chairperson.
Supervisors had recommended adding two more members, but Ryan Shaffer, recreation direction, said the recreation advisory board was not comfortable recommending any more members.
Shaffer said the group’s timeline was also scaled down from 36 months to 18 months.
In addition, supervisors also approved an ongoing proposed deer management program after removing the fee requirement.
Lady said last month the plan would likely be implemented in the fall of 2022.
Supervisors also directed Shaffer to pursue an opportunity through Penn State Extension for a deer study in White’s Woods.
In other business, supervisors:
• Set the reorganization meeting for 1 p.m. Jan. 3 at the township office. Supervisors also set the first regular meeting of the year for 1 p.m. Jan. 12.
• Will advertise a vacant auditor position. Those interested should apply to the township by Dec. 29 to be considered for appointment to the position.