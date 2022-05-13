White Township supervisors on Wednesday approved designing an official White Township flag to display at the annual Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors convention.
Board member Eugene Gemmel pushed for board members Sandi Gillette and Gail McCauley to design the flag after they gave a few design proposals. Gillette and McCauley reluctantly accepted.
“I’m saying we can maybe turn it into a contest or something if we have until next (year’s PSATS),” Gillette said.
McCauley suggested that the flag be fire-engine red with White Township’s emblem in white in the middle, as well as the date that White Township’s supervisors were incorporated.
According to Gemmel, the PSATS convention has an annual flag parade, and he wants to represent White Township in next year’s parade.
Township supervisors also passed a resolution to recognize the America250PA movement and celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.
“When at the PSATS conference, we saw a presentation by the director of (America250PA),” said township manager Chris Anderson, “and it includes things like placing replica liberty bells around Pennsylvania, having a road tour available so people can drive and see things.”
Anderson said PSATS pushed for each municipality to jump on board with America250PA. The goal of the movement is “to plan, encourage, develop and coordinate commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026 and Pennsylvania’s integral role in the event,” Anderson said.
Supervisors also accepted Lindy Paving’s asphalt bid, which involved two items:
“The one (item) is the superpave base course, 25 mm, and the second (item) is the superpave wearing course, 9.5 mm,” Anderson said. “The unit price at the plant for the 25 mm is $60.50 per ton. The wearing course, 9.5 mm, at the plant is $70.40 per ton.”
Anderson said the asphalt from Lindy’s superpave bid will be picked up at Lindy’s asphalt plant near Homer City and used for in-house paving projects.
“We go down, we usually get around 10 tons (of asphalt) at a time, and then we do road work,” Anderson said.
The board also approved an out-of-house paving project with Derry Construction, which is set to complete the 2022 PennDOT paving contract.
“This includes work on Oakland Avenue, (Route) 286, (Route) 422, (and) Indiana Springs Road,” Anderson said. “Their projected work time frame is May 31 with completion around Aug. 26. Some of these roads will be typical 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. work, and some will be 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., which will be an overnight working job.”
In other agenda items Wednesday, Penelec notified the township they have a planned power outage scheduled for Saturday, May 21, which will affect White Township’s recreation complex and the caretaker house. It will also affect areas along East Pike, Ramsey Run Road, Twolick Drive, Schaffer Drive and Stormer Road, according to Anderson.
Also Wednesday, township recreation director Ryan Shaffer said preparations for May Mart are well underway and the event is set for May 20-21.
“We are about a week away from May Mart,” Shaffer said. “All of your plant needs, crafts, food trucks and everything else that goes with that event is scheduled as planned.”
This will be the first time May Mart is allowing alcohol, according to township chairman George Lenz, who said alcohol consumption will be monitored to determine whether it should be allowed in future events.