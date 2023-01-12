White Township supervisors on Wednesday unanimously approved contracting with MuniciPAY, an electronic payment processing company, to accept credit card payments for billing purposes.
Township manager Chris Anderson said the third-party payment service would primarily be used for quarterly bills such as sewage, storm water and recycling but could also be used for other bills, like building permit fees.
Supervisors approved purchasing a credit card reader and laptop for the office to process payments through MuniciPAY. Beginning April 3, the second business quarter, White Township residents will have the opportunity to pay bills online or at the White Township office via credit card, an option the township never used to offer.
“Historically, we’ve never allowed credit card payments here at White Township,” Anderson said. “With the step we took today, we’re looking forward to having an online credit card portal, and we’ll also have a credit card reader here at the White Township office.”
The credit card payment service will charge a 2.65 percent convenience fee per transaction with a minimum charge of $1.50. Anderson said that even with the convenience fee, MuniciPAY is a competitive payment option given the price of stamps and envelopes required in traditional payment methods.
Supervisors agreed to look into whether the township could use MuniciPAY to process payments through phone, also. Though, the board does not want the township to handle payment information directly, so any payment details would need go through MuniciPAY for the phone service to be viable.
The township will not have access to any personal/payment information when processing credit cards, according to Anderson. All credit card information will go through MuniciPAY, and the township will receive a deposit in its accounting system based on those transactions.
“(MuniciPAY) is a very safe program utilized by many municipalities across the state of Pennsylvania,” Anderson said.
Supervisor Sandi Gillette moved for White Township to contract with MuniciPAY due to its security, convenience and popularity among local government bodies.
“I think we’re one of the few municipalities that don’t have (a credit card payment) option,” Gillette said. “And I think everything’s moving that way whether we want to or not.”
The township will continue to accept checks by mail or at the township’s Indian Springs Road office. Customers with questions or concerns can contact the township office at (724) 463-8585.
Also Wednesday, Anderson gave an update on Indiana Regional Medical Center’s (IRMC) proposed behavioral health center. White Township’s planning commission granted conditional final approval for the 33,000-square-foot, 44-room in-patient facility that’s slated to be built beside IRMC’s Medical Arts Building.
“It received conditional approval (Tuesday) night,” Anderson said. “The conditions needed are storm water review and approval and satisfactory sewer planning. ... Their next step through the township would be, once they meet those conditions, to submit a building permit application, and then we would review that, and then they (could begin) construction.”
IRMC marketing and public relations director Mark Richards said IRMC does not yet have a timeline on when it will begin construction.
In other news Wednesday, supervisors made a number of announcements and voted on various items of business, including:
• White Township received public comments regarding the township’s proposed amendment to its dangerous structures ordinance. The comments focused on the use of agricultural fencing, such as barbed wire, as well as clarifying the difference between dangerous fences and fences that are not aesthetically pleasing. Anderson said he plans to bring the comments before the long-range planning committee to determine whether clarifications are needed before adopting the amendment.
• Supervisors voted to appoint Brad Martineau as a planning commission member. Martineau is president of Philadelphia Square Management Co. and a former attorney and managing partner at Lambert & Martineau law firm, on Philadelphia Street.
• The township will advertise to fill a recreation advisory board vacancy between today and Tuesday, Jan. 24. The township will review the applications Wednesday, Jan. 25, and appoint someone to fill the vacancy the following week.
• White Township sewage enforcement officer and road crew member Bob Ream celebrated his 30th anniversary of service with White Township on Wednesday.